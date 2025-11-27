Celebrities take on basketball for new reality series 'Rising Eagles' — in pictures

Allday Project to release first EP

Stray Kids, Twice receive Platinum certifications from RIAA

Nine more acts round out Golden Disc performer line-up, including Jennie, Stray Kids, BoyNextDoor and Ateez

From MAMA to MMA: Sorting through the alphabet soup of K-pop awards ceremonies

Related Stories

Reforming the research ecosystem matters more than naming 100 ‘national scientists’ (KOR)

What to know if your travel plans are impacted by the FAA's flight cancellations

Monday's fortune: A little humility never hurt anyone

Typhoon Fung-wong blows away from the Philippines, leaving 2 dead and 1.4 million displaced

Big Ocean to hold year-end concert in Paris on Dec. 7