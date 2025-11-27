Nine more acts round out Golden Disc performer line-up, including Jennie, Stray Kids, BoyNextDoor and Ateez
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 15:28
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The Golden Disc Awards announced its second performer lineup for its 40th edition of the awards show, with Monsta X, BoyNextDoor, Stray Kids, ARrC, Ateez, Jennie, Close Your Eyes, KiiiKiii and TWS joining the stage in Taipei on Jan. 10, according to organizer HLL JoongAng on Thursday.
With Le Sserafim, IVE, NCT Wish, Enhypen, Allday Project, izna, ZeroBaseOne, Zo Zazz and Cortis previously revealed, a total of 18 groups are now set for the show.
Monsta X returns to the Golden Disc stage for the first time in five years, reuniting as a full group after releasing EP “THE X” this year and celebrating its 10th debut anniversary.
BoyNextDoor continues a strong year with back-to-back million-selling albums and a chart-steady hit, marking their return to Taipei after drawing fans there earlier on tour.
Stray Kids will perform in Taipei for the first time, marking a milestone, coming off a record-setting Billboard run and a 56-show world tour across 35 regions.
ARrC and Close Your Eyes will appear on the Golden Choice stage, spotlighting new talent. Close Your Eyes returns after debuting on the Golden Disc stage last year, while ARrC steps up with growing international traction. KiiiKiii makes a first appearance after a well-received debut and nominations in both Rookie and Digital Song categories.
Ateez also heads back to Golden Disc after sweeping global charts with two albums this year and expanding to stadium-scale shows.
Jennie adds to the anticipation with her first solo stage performance in Taipei, arriving with her debut solo album “Ruby” in a year that also included a large-scale tour with her group Blackpink.
TWS rounds out the lineup, taking the stage following rapid growth across Korea and Japan, and ahead of a tour in China.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
