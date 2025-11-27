Stray Kids, Twice receive Platinum certifications from RIAA
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:28
- PAIK JI-HWAN
K-pop groups Stray Kids and Twice received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Wednesday after each selling over 1 million units of its singles.
The RIAA announced on its official website that Stray Kids’ “God’s Menu” (2020) and Twice's “Strategy” (2024) have both sold over 1 million units in the United States and therefore qualified for Platinum status.
RIAA awards Gold status to recordings that achieve 500,000 units, Platinum at 1 million units, Multi‑Platinum at 2 million units and Diamond Award at 10 million units.
This marks the first time both Stray Kids and Twice have earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA. For Twice, this makes it the first K-pop girl group to receive a Platinum certification in the United States.
Stray Kids also added five more Gold‑certified works. Their full‑length album Karma (2025) earned Gold certification, with its singles Case 143 (2022), S-Class (2023), LALALALA (2023) and Chk Chk Boom (2024) also receiving Gold certification.
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
