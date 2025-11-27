More in Music & Performance

2025 MAMA Awards faces uncertainty due to Hong Kong fire

A 'spectacle' about 'hope and resilience': Award-winning 'Life of Pi' play to open in Seoul

R&B artist Giveon to kick off first Asia tour with Korea shows

As K-pop dominates domestic scene, Korea's indie musicians look abroad to find audiences

Ex-member of rock band Boohwal referred to prosecutors for involvement in investment scam worth over $136M