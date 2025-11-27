 2025 MAMA Awards faces uncertainty due to Hong Kong fire
2025 MAMA Awards faces uncertainty due to Hong Kong fire

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 11:40 Updated: 27 Nov. 2025, 11:47
Producers for the 2025 MAMA Awards pose for photos during a press conference in western Seoul on Nov. 11. From left: Park Chan-uk, head of live entertainment at CJ ENM; Ma Doo-sik, producer of MAMA Awards and Lee Young-joo, producer of MAMA Awards [CJ ENM]

The 2025 MAMA Awards, slated to take place in Hong Kong on Friday and Saturday, is facing uncertainty over whether to proceed as planned after a recent catastrophic fire broke out in the region, according to an Ilgan Sports report on Thursday.
 
The venue, Kai Tak Sports Park, is approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the high-rise apartment buildings that burned on Wednesday, leaving at least 44 people dead and 279 reported missing.
 

The production team and entertainment agencies are reportedly discussing possible changes to the show, as the overall mood in Hong Kong following the tragedy suggests that it would be difficult to go forth with a large-scale music event.
 
Measures include a drastic revision of the script to include condolence messages to the victims and the removal of anything in the production related to fire. There also may be changes to performing acts at the event.
 
However, given the immediacy of the event, a last-minute cancellation is apparently not a realistic option, and talk of a delay is gaining momentum.
 
Actors such as Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-fat, who were scheduled to appear at the awards ceremony, are reportedly considering pulling out.
 
K-pop acts including Stray Kids, G-Dragon, Tomorrow X Together, IVE, Enhypen, ZeroBaseOne, Riize, Hearts2Hearts and Cortis have either departed for Hong Kong on Wednesday or are set to follow on Thursday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
