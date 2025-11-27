'Hard to believe we're saying goodbye': Actor Lee Soon-jae remembered fondly at funeral
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:03
The final farewell ceremony for actor Lee Soon-jae took place on Thursday morning at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul. The service began with actor Jeong Bo-seok bowing before the portrait of Lee.
Actor Kim Young-chul, a junior from Lee’s days at Tongyang Broadcasting Company, and actor Ha Ji-won, who long referred to herself as the “president of Lee Soon-jae’s fan club,” delivered eulogies. The service also included a screening of a video montage featuring Lee’s past performances, followed by a floral tribute.
Lee’s family opted for a private funeral, in line with his well-known dislike of formality.
More than 140 people from the entertainment industry attended the ceremony. Among them were actors Kim Na-woon, Park Sang-won, Lee Mu-saeng, Lee Won-jong, Yoo Dong-geun, Yu In-chon, Yoo Tae-woong, Won Ki-joon, Choi Soo-jong, Jung Tae-woo, Jung Il-woo, Jung Joon-ho, Jung Dong-hwan and Jung Joon-ha, as well as TV personality Jang Sung-kyu.
Ten students from the acting department at Gachon University, where Lee had served as a distinguished professor, were also present.
Lee’s Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, awarded posthumously by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young, was placed next to his portrait.
Jeong, who played Lee’s son-in-law in the MBC sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof” (2009–10), recited the late actor’s career milestones during the funeral ceremony.
“Each step you took became part of a grand history for your juniors to follow,” Jeong said. “You stood at the front like a great umbrella, creating space for us to act with confidence.”
Ha also delivered a message.
“It’s hard to believe we are saying goodbye to you,” she said. “During a time when I was struggling in my work, I once asked you why acting seemed to get harder with experience. You looked at me for a moment and said in your calm, signature voice, ‘Kid, it’s still hard for me, too.’ That one sentence became a lasting comfort and lesson that has supported me for years.”
Ha first met Lee while working on the MBC television drama series “The King 2 Hearts” (2012).
Kim Young-chul also paid tribute, saying, “If I could erase one day, I would cut out that morning of Nov. 25. I wish I could cut this morning. If only it were a lie, or just a scene from a drama."
He continued, “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if someone shouted, ‘Okay, cut!’ and he brushed himself off and stood up, and everyone said, ‘Great work today, that was really good’? We will miss you so much, sir. We will never forget you. We simply cannot.”
Following the eulogies, a seven-minute video montage played, compiling footage of Lee’s past public appearances. One clip came from his appearance last year on tvN’s talk show “You Quiz on the Block” (2018-), where he said, “Each of us is born under different circumstances, but maybe there’s a reason we were born into this life. Find the meaning of life and carve your own path.”
The video also included interview footage from KBS and MBC, as well as his speech at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards and his performance from the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards held in May 2024.
The final part of the ceremony was the floral tribute. Organizers prepared 91 chrysanthemums, matching Lee’s age. Attendees stood up one by one to lay their flowers in front of his portrait.
Lee, who made his debut in 1956, enjoyed a 69-year-long career — which spanned theater, television and film — and was widely celebrated for his dedication to the arts. He began acting in high school, appearing in a school production of Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” then studied philosophy at Seoul National University, where he helped revive its theater club and participated in national theater competitions.
Lee was born in 1934 in Hoeryong, North Hamgyong Province, in North Korea. He died early on Tuesday after a long illness. His remains were interred at Eden Paradise Memorial in Icheon, Gyeonggi.
A condolence altar for the general public will be open through Sunday at the main KBS building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
BY CHOI HYE-RI
