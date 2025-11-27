TV personality Alberto Mondi says sorry for remarks about Korea-Japan history
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:20
Italian TV personality Alberto Mondi apologized on Wednesday for remarks about Korea-Japan history he made during a YouTube broadcast, following complaints from Korean viewers that the remarks downplayed sensitive historical issues.
The Korea-based celebrity wrote on Instagram that he was sorry for causing concern, saying he was “deeply reflecting” on the reaction to his comments.
“I sincerely apologize for causing concern with my remarks,” he said, adding that he understood the weight of historical disputes between Korea and Japan.
Japan colonized Korea from 1910 to 1945, a period marked by forced labor, cultural suppression and other acts now widely recognized as war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Mondi said he took full responsibility for speaking without sufficient caution. He added that the incident prompted him to look inward, saying he plans to act more carefully and study history, its context and meaning so that he can be a parent his children can be proud of.
Mondi, who is married to a Korean woman, appeared on the YouTube channel “354” on Tuesday alongside actor Song Jin-woo, who is married to a Japanese woman. The two discussed how they teach their children about their multicultural backgrounds and touched on Korea-Japan relations.
Song said he worries about how children may react in class, noting that some students feel hurt when learning history.
“When my child learns history at school, I worry because there are kids who get hurt,” he said, and added that he tells his child that their mother is Japanese and their father is Korean. “I explain, ‘They fought in the past.’”
Mondi said his son, who reads Korean history books, once commented, “The Japanese were really bad.”
Mondi said he responded by distinguishing between past actions and present-day people and added that he often tells his son to listen to both sides.
"I tell him, ‘They were like that in the past, but not now. [...] It isn’t that Japanese people are bad. It’s history. Listen to both sides."
The video drew criticism online, prompting the show’s producers to remove it and issue an apology. They said the editing made the exchange appear misleading and said the clip did not convey the intended context.
Song also apologized separately.
“I caused hurt and disappointment with remarks that lacked caution. I had no intention of distorting history," he said.
Mondi is known for his appearances on TV shows, including JTBC's "Abnormal Summit" (2014-17) and "Talk Pawon 25 O'Clock" (2022-). JTBC is an affiliate of the JoongAng Ilbo.
