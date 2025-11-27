 Emergency landing by Air Force F-35A caused by hydraulic hose rupture
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Emergency landing by Air Force F-35A caused by hydraulic hose rupture

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 17:33
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korean Air Force's F-35A fighter jet [YONHAP NEWS TV]

This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korean Air Force's F-35A fighter jet [YONHAP NEWS TV]

 
The Air Force said Thursday a recent emergency landing by an F-35A fighter jet at an airport in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, was due to a rupture in a hydraulic hose related to the aircraft's landing gear.
 
On Monday, an F-35A fighter operated by Korea's 17th Fighter Wing made an emergency landing at the international airport in Cheongju during its nighttime operation.
 

Related Article

During a regular press briefing, an Air Force official explained that the abrupt landing occurred due to a rupture in the hydraulic hose located in front of the left main landing gear, which set the jet's warning light off. The hydraulic hose supplies pressure to open the main landing gear door.
 
The aircraft sustained minor damage to part of its lower nose surface, but none of the major components were damaged, according to officials.
 
The Air Force plans to gradually resume flight operations of the F-35A in the afternoon and conduct a special inspection of the aircraft's hydraulic and landing gear systems prior to all flights as part of safety measures.

Yonhap
tags Air Force emergency landing Cheongju

More in Defense

Emergency landing by Air Force F-35A caused by hydraulic hose rupture

'Submarine war' with Germany heats up in race for Canadian contract

Defense Ministry approves early sponsorship for DX Korea 2026 organizers

Investigation underway into recent crash of U.S. Air Force Reaper drone

Defense chief to visit Sweden, Norway this week to promote defense exchanges

Related Stories

Olympic readiness

U.S. Air Force to form F-16 'super squadron' at Osan Air Base

Korean Air Force cadet found dead in dormitory

F-35A fighter makes emergency landing due to system issues

Two Chinese nationals accused of photographing major U.S. air base in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)