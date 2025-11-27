Emergency landing by Air Force F-35A caused by hydraulic hose rupture

The Air Force said Thursday a recent emergency landing by an F-35A fighter jet at an airport in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, was due to a rupture in a hydraulic hose related to the aircraft's landing gear.On Monday, an F-35A fighter operated by Korea's 17th Fighter Wing made an emergency landing at the international airport in Cheongju during its nighttime operation.During a regular press briefing, an Air Force official explained that the abrupt landing occurred due to a rupture in the hydraulic hose located in front of the left main landing gear, which set the jet's warning light off. The hydraulic hose supplies pressure to open the main landing gear door.The aircraft sustained minor damage to part of its lower nose surface, but none of the major components were damaged, according to officials.The Air Force plans to gradually resume flight operations of the F-35A in the afternoon and conduct a special inspection of the aircraft's hydraulic and landing gear systems prior to all flights as part of safety measures.Yonhap