Temperatures across Korea expected to plunge Friday
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 20:27
Temperatures across Korea are expected to plunge on Friday, with the season’s first cold wave forecast for next week after the weekend.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said cold air moving in from the north will push Friday morning temperatures below those of the previous day, while strong winds will make it feel even colder. It warned that rain or snow could freeze, creating icy roads and thin layers of black ice in many areas.
In Seoul, the morning low is expected to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), with the wind chill dropping to around minus 4 Celsius. Some parts of the greater Seoul area, including Paju, may see wind chills of minus 8 Celsius. Daytime highs will stay below 10 degrees Celsius nationwide.
Warmer weather will return over the weekend as southwesterly winds flow into the country, bringing temperatures three to five degrees above average. Daytime highs are expected to climb to around 15 degrees Celsius.
However, as a low-pressure system passes north of Korea, the central region may see intermittent rain over the weekend. Beginning Saturday night, fine dust blowing in from overseas across the Yellow Sea may lead to high concentrations in the Seoul metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region.
Temperatures will then drop sharply early next week as December begins, signaling the start of full winter conditions. The KMA said extremely cold upper-level air, reaching minus 30 degrees Celsius, will move over the Korean Peninsula, sending temperatures falling through midweek to cold-wave levels.
In Seoul, the morning low is expected to drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs hovering around freezing. Northern parts of the capital region may sink to minus 10 Celsius.
Cold northwesterly winds are also expected to generate clouds over the Yellow Sea due to the sea–air temperature difference, bringing frequent rain or snow to regions west of central Korea and areas south of Chungcheong.
KMA forecaster Gong Sang-min said next week’s cold air mass will continue moving southward, causing temperatures to drop sharply and winds to strengthen, further lowering the perceived temperature. He noted that the intensity of the cold air and the resulting precipitation zones and forms remain highly variable.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
