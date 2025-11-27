PPP committee head indicted after alleging that president's sons were exempted from military service
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 17:13
Lee Sue-jung, the head of the People Power Party’s Suwon Jung District Committee and a professor of criminal psychology at Kyonggi University, was indicted on Tuesday for spreading false claims that President Lee Jae Myung’s two sons were exempted from military service ahead of the 2025 presidential election.
The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office announced on Thursday that Lee Sue-jung was indicted without detention for violating the Public Official Election Act and the information and communications network law.
On May 28, just before the presidential election, the committee head posted on Facebook, alleging that “Lee Jae Myung and his two sons were all exempt from military service.”
She quickly expressed regret over her actions, saying, “I shared an unverified claim that was circulating online for about 10 seconds, and I deleted it immediately after confirming it was false. I ask for forgiveness.”
The Democratic Party filed a criminal complaint in response.
It was later confirmed that both of the president's sons had completed their mandatory military service.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)