 PPP voices urge party apology as Dec. 3 martial law anniversary approaches
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 17:24
Conservative People Power Party Rep. Kim Jae-sub, center, speaks during a meeting. [YONHAP]

Voices within the conservative People Power Party (PPP) are calling for the party to issue a public apology ahead of the first anniversary of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
Appearing on CBS Radio on Thursday, PPP Rep. Kim Jae-sub said he would “of course” join a statement that includes reflection and an apology marking the anniversary, when asked whether he would participate.
 

“Quite a number of lawmakers think we need to do something,” Kim said. “I think the number joining the statement could surpass ten.” He added that “at minimum, it should be at the level of a negotiating bloc, so around twenty lawmakers.”
 
“If the PPP had taken responsibility for the martial law situation and made support for impeachment the party line, recovery would have been much faster,” said Kim. “It would have helped us emerge more quickly from the deep crisis.”  
 
Kim went on to say that after the second impeachment and removal from office, the party’s failure to firmly distance itself from extreme claims such as election fraud or the so-called enlightenment decree was “another painful moment.”
 
"Enlightenment decree" claims focus on the theory that the Dec. 3 martial law proclamation was an effort to "enlighten" the public to an attempted takeover by left-wing, anti-state forces.
 
Conservative People Power Party Kim Yong-tae [NEWS1]

PPP Rep. Kim Yong-tae also said on SBS Radio on Thursday that many lawmakers “hope the leadership issues a message of reflection and apology on Dec. 3.” He stressed that “what matters most is that the leadership delivers the message.”
 
Kim later wrote on Facebook that although he had apologized to the public during his time as interim leader, “many citizens still question the PPP’s position on the martial law issue.”  
 
Kim argued that unless the party acknowledges this mistrust, it cannot explain “why the public does not empower the PPP at a time when the Democratic Party is monopolizing legislation and attempting to seize control of the judiciary.”
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
