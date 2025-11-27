 State auditor says med school quota increase based on 'logical inconsistency'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

State auditor says med school quota increase based on 'logical inconsistency'

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 17:33
The photo shows a medical school in Seoul on Aug. 3. [NEWS1]

The photo shows a medical school in Seoul on Aug. 3. [NEWS1]

 
The state audit agency on Thursday released findings that the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration's decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 seats annually lacked proper grounds.
 
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) conducted an audit into the process leading up to the February 2024 decision, which prompted fierce backlash from the medical community and severely disrupted health services for months due to a prolonged walkout by junior doctors.
 

Related Article

The government later canceled the plan, returning the quota to the previous level of 3,058.
 
In a report on the findings, the BAI said the Ministry of Health and Welfare's estimate that there would be a shortage of 15,000 doctors in 2035 — which was the basis for the 2,000-seat increase — lacked logical consistency as the figure was a simple addition of a 10,000-person shortage predicted by research firms and a 4,786-person current shortage estimated by a commissioned researcher.
 
In particular, the researcher's figure represented a doctor imbalance between regions, not a shortage across the nation as a whole, it said.
 
Moreover, the government failed to fully secure procedural legitimacy as it did not discuss the size of the increase with doctors' groups as previously agreed, and did not give sufficient information or time to a Health Ministry panel deliberating the decision, it said.
 
The BAI found more problems with the allocation of additional seats to each medical school.
 
An allocation committee was formed with seven members mostly from research or public sector backgrounds who had no experience designing or running a curriculum as a medical school professor, according to the agency.
 
The Ministry of Education also failed to apply the same criteria in adjusting quotas for individual schools, it said.

Yonhap
tags Medical school Yoon Suk Yeol enrollment

More in Politics

State auditor says med school quota increase based on 'logical inconsistency'

PPP voices urge party apology as Dec. 3 martial law anniversary approaches

PPP committee head indicted after alleging that president's sons were exempted from military service

Lee orders thorough probe after prosecutors walk out in protest during ex-Gyeonggi vice governor's trial

Military takes disciplinary action against Army official over martial law involvement

Related Stories

Start with increasing the quota by 1,000

Gov't sighs in relief as trainee doctors avoid strike for now

President Yoon says more doctors needed in essential fields and rural areas

Yoon invites junior doctors for a 'direct conversation'

Court accepts the need for more med students (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)