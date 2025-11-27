 Constitution Day poised to again be a public holiday, National Assembly also passes hate speech regulations
Constitution Day poised to again be a public holiday, National Assembly also passes hate speech regulations

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 18:07

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 18:07
Lawmakers are seen during the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee plenary session at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul on Nov. 27. [NEWS1]

 
Constitution Day of Korea, which falls on July 17, is set to be designated as a public holiday for the first time in 18 years, according to local outlets Thursday.
 
The National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee held a plenary session on Thursday and passed an amendment to the Public Holidays Act, containing provisions for making Constitution Day a public holiday, according to local agency News1.
 

Related Article

 
Constitution Day commemorates the promulgation of the Constitution of Korea on July 17, 1948. Of the five major national holidays of the country, including Independence Movement Day, Liberation Day, National Foundation Day and Hangul Day, only Constitution Day is not currently a public holiday.
 
Constitution Day was removed from the list of public holidays in 2008 following the 2005 revision of related regulations. With the passage of the amendment on Thursday, Constitution Day is set to be reinstated on the list 18 years later.
 
Amendments to related laws for regulating hate speech and party banners, a special act on protecting the rights of victims of the Oct. 29, 2022 Itaewon crowd crush and other provisions were also passed at the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee plenary session on Thursday.
 
The amendments will be voted on by the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the National Assembly’s general session before being finalized.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
