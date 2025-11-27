 Court clears security worker accused of stealing snacks in 'Choco Pie theft' case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court clears security worker accused of stealing snacks in 'Choco Pie theft' case

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 12:17 Updated: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:01
A single Choco Pie [JOONGANG ILBO]

A single Choco Pie [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
An appeals court on Thursday cleared a security worker accused of stealing snacks worth 1,050 won (70 cents) in a case that drew public scrutiny over whether minor workplace disputes should result in criminal charges.
 
The Jeonju District Court’s Criminal Division overturned a lower-court ruling that fined the defendant 50,000 won. The panel said the evidence did not prove he intended to commit theft.
 

Related Article

The defendant worked for a security contractor at a logistics company in Wanju County, North Jeolla. On Jan. 18 last year, he took a 450 won Choco Pie and a 600 won packaged custard cake from a refrigerator in the client company’s office. The company reported the incident to the police.
 
Prosecutors indicted him on a theft charge, saying his access to the refrigerator was not authorized. They filed a summary indictment and sought a 500,000 won fine. The worker requested a full trial, saying he had not committed a crime and feared a conviction could cost him his job.
 
A district court convicted him on May 4 and imposed a reduced 50,000 won fine, saying he should have sought permission even if other workers had taken snacks in the past. The worker appealed the decision.
 
The appeals court’s ruling enables him to continue working at the company.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags korea court trial

More in Social Affairs

Ukraine holds funeral for Korean and U.S. volunteers killed while fighting Russia

Court clears security worker accused of stealing snacks in 'Choco Pie theft' case

Delivery worker verbally abused by NHIS intern

Kim Sae-ron's mother renews claim of romantic link with Kim Soo-hyun, presents new evidence

Man hospitalized after attempting self-immolation near presidential office

Related Stories

Constitutional Court dodges paralysis by suspending quorum requirement

Court fines man 500,000 won for calling Bae Suzy 'national hotel girl'

Court delays President Lee's trial over alleged violation of election act

High Court allows Yoon underground access for insurrection hearing

Constitutional Court begins Yoon's impeachment trial, president absent for safety
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)