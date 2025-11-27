Court clears security worker accused of stealing snacks in 'Choco Pie theft' case
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 12:17 Updated: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:01
An appeals court on Thursday cleared a security worker accused of stealing snacks worth 1,050 won (70 cents) in a case that drew public scrutiny over whether minor workplace disputes should result in criminal charges.
The Jeonju District Court’s Criminal Division overturned a lower-court ruling that fined the defendant 50,000 won. The panel said the evidence did not prove he intended to commit theft.
The defendant worked for a security contractor at a logistics company in Wanju County, North Jeolla. On Jan. 18 last year, he took a 450 won Choco Pie and a 600 won packaged custard cake from a refrigerator in the client company’s office. The company reported the incident to the police.
Prosecutors indicted him on a theft charge, saying his access to the refrigerator was not authorized. They filed a summary indictment and sought a 500,000 won fine. The worker requested a full trial, saying he had not committed a crime and feared a conviction could cost him his job.
A district court convicted him on May 4 and imposed a reduced 50,000 won fine, saying he should have sought permission even if other workers had taken snacks in the past. The worker appealed the decision.
The appeals court’s ruling enables him to continue working at the company.
BY JANG GU-SEUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
