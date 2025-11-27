 DP Rep. Jang Kyung-tae accused of sexual harassment
DP Rep. Jang Kyung-tae accused of sexual harassment

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:41
Democratic Party Rep. Jang Kyung-tae speaks during a supreme council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 14. [NEWS1]

A woman who claims she was sexually harassed by Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the Democratic Party has filed a complaint with the police.
 
The police received the complaint accusing Jang of a quasi-indecent act by compulsion on Tuesday, according to the Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct on Thursday. The case was transferred to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday. 
 

Under Korea’s Criminal Act, a quasi-indecent act refers to an indecent act committed on someone unconscious or otherwise incapable of consenting or resisting.
 
The woman alleges that Jang assaulted her during a gathering at an undisclosed location in Seoul in late 2024.
 
In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Jang said that he would “respond strongly, including through legal action, against this completely false and malicious accusation.”
 
Police plan to launch a full investigation, starting with questioning the plaintiff and other individuals involved.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
