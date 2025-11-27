Delivery worker verbally abused by NHIS intern
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 10:24
A delivery worker was verbally abused by an intern at a regional office of the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) over the placement of a food delivery, according to a report by JTBC's “Crime Chief” (2014-) on Tuesday.
On Monday morning, the worker delivered food to an NHIS building. The intern had requested in the order memo that the food be left “in front of the elevator on the sixth floor.”
When the worker reached the sixth floor, they saw signs next to the elevator labeled “Parcel Collection” and “Beverage Delivery.” Believing that to be the designated area, they placed the food below the signage, took a photo as proof and left.
Roughly two hours later, the intern contacted the worker through the delivery platform, demanding an apology and accusing them of “throwing the food on the ground.” She said the food should have been left on a nearby table.
“There were signs for parcel and delivery right there, so I placed the food directly below the arrows,” the worker said. “If she had specified the table, I would have used it. But there was no such instruction.”
The situation escalated when the intern responded, “Were you not raised properly? Who leaves food on the floor? If you were properly educated, you wouldn't act like that.”
The worker attempted to end the call, but the intern reportedly continued to shout expletives, saying, “You [expletive], you idiot, just [expletive] off.”
She later sent text messages that read, “I’ve received deliveries for months and have never seen anything this bad,” and “Is your memory only three seconds long?”
An NHIS representative confirmed in a phone interview with the Chosun Ilbo that the customer was an intern.
“She has acknowledged her wrongdoing,” the official said. “We are investigating the situation by reviewing both sides’ accounts and are taking the matter seriously.”
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
