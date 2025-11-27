Jeju officials to tighten rules on illegal camping violations at Nokkoeme Oreum summit
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 14:21
Jeju officials plan to tighten enforcement against illegal camping and cooking at the summit of Nokkoeme Oreum, a popular volcanic cone in Jeju City, after repeated violations drew public complaints.
The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province government said on Wednesday it received multiple reports through its official website about unauthorized overnight stays and open fires at Nokkoeme Oreum.
One post on the provincial government’s public comment board said that “several campers sleep overnight at the summit of Nokkoeme and drink and grill meat until late at night.”
The person who filed the complaint also warned of wildfire risks as temperatures drop.
“Some seem to be using fire, and that’s dangerous,” they said. “They also occupy the entire viewing deck, which causes serious inconvenience to hikers.”
They added, “There isn’t even a toilet, where are people supposed to go?” and attached photos of tents set up on the deck. One photo appeared to show a fire lit in front of a tent.
Nokkoeme Oreum has become increasingly popular among nighttime visitors due to its panoramic views. But the rise in camping at the summit has led to overcrowding at the observation deck and limited parking, drawing complaints from general visitors.
The Jeju government emphasized that camping and cooking at Nokkoeme Oreum violate both the Nature Environment Conservation Act and the Forest Protection Act. Officials said they will impose fines of up to 1 million won ($680) on violators.
Jeju also plans to issue formal restrictions under Article 40 of the Nature Environment Conservation Act to prohibit entry, camping and cooking on the site.
Jeju currently operates 67 wildfire watch posts on volcanic cones throughout the island, with staff assigned to monitor for wildfires, illegal camping, cooking and littering.
BY JANG GU-SEUL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
