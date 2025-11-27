 Man hospitalized after attempting self-immolation near presidential office
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man hospitalized after attempting self-immolation near presidential office

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 09:43
Police and fire authorities are dispatched to the scene where a man in his 70s attempted to set himself on fire near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, around 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

Police and fire authorities are dispatched to the scene where a man in his 70s attempted to set himself on fire near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, around 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 26. [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 70s is being treated at a hospital after attempting to set himself on fire near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday night.
 
According to police and fire authorities, the man suddenly lit himself on fire as he exited a public restroom at a children's park near the presidential office around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
 

Related Article

The flames were quickly extinguished by a security guard near the perimeter of the presidential office, who used a fire extinguisher that was on-site.
 
The man suffered second-degree burns to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
 
Police plan to question him about the circumstances of the incident once his condition stabilizes.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags fire incident

More in Social Affairs

Delivery worker verbally abused by NHIS intern

Kim Sae-ron's mother renews claim of romantic link with Kim Soo-hyun, presents new evidence

Man hospitalized after attempting self-immolation near presidential office

Daejeon man faces murder charges for dragging driver while drunk

Broadcasters airing tribute programs to commemorate late actor Lee Soon-jae's storied career

Related Stories

Korean woman stabbed to death in Tokyo

Police called to break up clash between customers, staff at Jeju casino

Middle school student dies after falling into sea to retrieve ball in Incheon

Police launch investigation into death of worker at bread making factory

Police remove precinct chief, supervising duty officer over Incheon shooting response
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)