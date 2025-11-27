Man hospitalized after attempting self-immolation near presidential office
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 09:43
A man in his 70s is being treated at a hospital after attempting to set himself on fire near the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Wednesday night.
According to police and fire authorities, the man suddenly lit himself on fire as he exited a public restroom at a children's park near the presidential office around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The flames were quickly extinguished by a security guard near the perimeter of the presidential office, who used a fire extinguisher that was on-site.
The man suffered second-degree burns to his face and was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police plan to question him about the circumstances of the incident once his condition stabilizes.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
