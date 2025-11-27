 Prosecutors seek one-year prison sentence for former president's daughter in drunk driving case
Prosecutors seek one-year prison sentence for former president's daughter in drunk driving case

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 14:32
Moon Da-hye, daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, arrives at the Seoul Western District Court on Nov. 27 for the first appeals hearing after being fined in the first trial for drunk driving and operating illegal lodging businesses. [NEWS1]

Prosecutors on Thursday requested a one-year prison sentence for Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, who was convicted of drunk driving and operating illegal lodging businesses in a lower court trial. 
 
At the appeals hearing held by the Seoul Western District Court, prosecutors maintained the same sentence they had requested during the initial trial, calling the one-year term appropriate. The lower court had previously fined Moon 15 million won ($10,000).
 

“I fully acknowledge my wrongdoing and deeply regret it,” Moon said in her final statement. “I promise not to repeat such behavior and sincerely apologize to the victim harmed in this case.” Her defense attorney also asked for leniency, emphasizing that Moon admitted all charges and was reflecting on her actions.
 
Moon appeared at the courtroom at around 11:10 a.m. but did not answer reporters’ questions about her appeal. She also left the court in silence after the hearing.
 
Moon was indicted for drunk driving after she crashed into a taxi while changing lanes near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 5 last year. Her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.149 percent, nearly double the legal threshold for license revocation, which is 0.08 percent.
 
She also faced charges of illegally operating unregistered lodging facilities. Investigators found that she earned a total of 136 million won over a period of five years by unlawfully renting out three properties: a studio-type office-residential unit and a low-rise apartment in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, and a standalone house in Hyeopjae-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju Island.
 
The appeals court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]


