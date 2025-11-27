 Roadside trees spark debate over aesthetics, environmental impact
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:56
A roadside tree trimmed into a heart shape stands along a street in Sangdang District, Cheongju, North Chungcheong on Nov. 20. [CHEONGJU]

Roadside trees in Korea trimmed into shapes like hearts, squares and mushrooms are drawing social media buzz while fueling debate over aesthetics, cost and ecological impact.
  
These “theme-pruned” trees, shaped more for visual effect than horticultural need, have appeared along major roads in places like Banpo-daero in southern Seoul and Jeongjo-ro in Suwon, Gyeonggi. 
 

Neatly squared London plane trees stand in Seocho District, southern Seoul, while mushroom-like three-flower maple trees line the streets of Danyang County in North Chungcheong. In Cheongju, North Chungcheong, heart-shaped ginkgo trees have become a distinctive feature near government buildings.
  
The shapes have attracted younger Koreans, especially those from the MZ generation — a term referring to millennials and Gen Z — who treat them as photo spots for social media. 
 
Comments on platforms like Instagram and X range from amusement — comparing the trees to those in “Super Mario” or joking that they had been hit by a “block beam,” a meme about squaring off objects — to criticism that the designs look artificial and clash with their natural surroundings.
 
A roadside tree near the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is pruned into a rectangular shape on Nov. 18. [LEE AH-MI]

Suwon pioneered theme pruning in 2005 after growing complaints that overgrown branches were obstructing store signs and traffic signals. Seeking harmony with Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, the city began trimming trees into uniform box shapes. The effort gained attention and favorable reactions, prompting other local governments to follow suit.
  
Unlike conventional pruning, which prioritizes tree health, theme pruning centers on design. It requires more time, labor and budget, but local governments have embraced distinct pruning styles both to differentiate their cities and attract visitors.
 
Cheongju began trimming trees into heart shapes around the North Chungcheong Government Complex in June.
 
“Other cities already use round and square shapes, so we chose hearts to stand out,” a Cheongju city representative said. “The cost is 10 to 20 percent higher, but public feedback has been mostly positive.” 
 
A row of three-flower maple trees planted by Danyang County in North Chungcheong [DANYANG COUNTY]

“A lot of effort goes into nutrient reinforcement and shape maintenance in the fall,” a representative from Danyang County said. “But the three-flower maple trees in Danyang were selected last year by the Korea Forest Service as an excellent roadside tree trail, and it remains popular with tourists.”
   
But not all shaped trees have been well received. Prior to the rise of theme pruning, some local governments faced criticism for cutting trees so severely that they resembled chicken feet, leaving little shade and damaging the landscape.
 
Over-pruning can also create entry points for bacteria, hinder photosynthesis and even lead to tree death. The International Society of Arboriculture advises keeping pruning within 25 percent of a tree’s branches to minimize harm. Some experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of theme pruning.
 
A row of three-flower maple trees planted by Danyang County in North Chungcheong [DANYANG COUNTY]

"Pruning removes living tissue and can cause stress that shortens a tree’s life span," said Hong Suk-hwan, a landscape architecture professor at Pusan National University. "In Europe, like in France, they usually only remove dead branches.
  
“Species like ginkgo and London plane trees are more tolerant, but not all trees are. Rather than focusing on appearances, we should remember that trees play vital roles in providing shade and helping retain moisture in urban environments.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
