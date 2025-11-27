Three women dead after falling from Pyeongtaek apartment building, police investigating
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 16:25
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Three women died after falling from an apartment building in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Wednesday morning, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths on Thursday.
At around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an emergency call was received from an apartment complex in Pyeongtaek, reporting that “people have fallen from a building.”
Responding paramedics and first responders found three women unresponsive at the apartment complex grounds and transported them immediately to a nearby hospital, where they were all declared dead.
Two of the deceased women, one in her 20s and one in her teens, have been identified, but the other remains unidentified, according to police.
There were no signs of foul play and no suicide notes were found at the scene, police said.
Police believe that the women jumped from the rooftop of the apartment building, based on CCTV footage obtained from the apartment, and are currently investigating the exact circumstances.
“The two identified individuals are not residents of the apartment complex and live far apart from each other,” said a police official. “We are currently investigating the specific details of the incident through the bereaved families.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)