Toying with Policy Tools

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said the government has no plans to use the NPS to defend the won, even as a new four-party consultative body begins shaping an NPS framework tied to returns and currency stability. Concerns persist that pension management could tilt toward FX policy. At the same time, officials are reviewing higher capital gains taxes on Koreans trading U.S. stocks. Analysts warn that both measures are highly contentious and could become dangerously hot policy choices. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

