Despite denials, concerns persist over the NPS's independence

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol stressed that the government has “no intention whatsoever of mobilizing the National Pension Service as a temporary tool to curb the rise in the won-dollar exchange rate.” His remarks came at a press briefing Wednesday, where he confirmed that a four-party consultative body — comprising the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Bank of Korea, the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Pension Service (NPS) — had begun talks on a new “NPS framework” aimed at balancing pension returns with foreign exchange market stability. The comment sought to dispel growing criticism that the NPS, responsible for Koreans’ retirement savings, was being primed as a “currency firefighter.”Such a briefing on foreign exchange policy is unusual for a finance minister. Koo added that the proposed framework was designed to “craft a fundamental solution that ensures stable pension payments without undermining long-term investment returns.” Taken at face value, the initiative suggests a road map that can enhance pension yields while contributing to exchange-rate stability. If both objectives can be met, it would be welcome news for the public.Yet doubts remain. Koo noted that pension assets are projected to reach 3.6 quadrillion won ($2.4 trillion) and that rising overseas investment would increase dollar demand. He warned that future situations may require the NPS to sell dollars and convert them into won, which could affect pension finances if the exchange rate drops. Although he denied that the government intends to use the pension fund to defend the currency, his remarks left open the possibility of linking pension management and foreign exchange policy, raising suspicion that the government may be nudging the fund’s investment direction.Authorities are understandably nervous. Korea’s foreign exchange market has grown fragile, and the NPS is the world’s third-largest pension fund, with assets exceeding 50 percent of Korea’s GDP. Its scale gives it significant influence over the won. Recent depreciation of the currency has been driven in part by the NPS’s expanding overseas investment, along with retail investors’ demand for foreign assets. But influence does not justify intervention.The pension fund exists to secure returns for retirees. Its operations should prioritize profitability and safety, not currency stabilization. While dialogue with authorities is unavoidable, investment decisions must remain independent. Exchange rates reflect the strength of the real economy. Korea must restore confidence through stronger growth, improved corporate earnings and structural reforms. Excessive monetary expansion should be avoided, and easing regulations can help rebuild competitiveness. Defending the won must not come at the expense of the NPS’s independence.