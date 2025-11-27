Thursday's fortune: Connections strengthen, caution brings balance
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is just a number — today is your youngest day
🔹 Your spirit stays youthful regardless of time
🔹 Confidence is good, but patience is better
🔹 Lower expectations to avoid disappointment
🔹 Focus on expanding the pie, not guarding the slice
🔹 Arm yourself with passion and steady effort
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 The more family around you, the better
🔹 Your experience shines with quiet wisdom
🔹 Today you stand center stage
🔹 Mutual interests align naturally
🔹 Build relationships that create mutual growth
🔹 Your network may widen today
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Your own people bring comfort today
🔹 A lively, fulfilling day awaits
🔹 New interests or useful information may emerge
🔹 Conversations flow easily
🔹 Create unity where people gather
🔹 Shared understanding deepens bonds
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Many small streams form a great river
🔹 Family needs attentive care today
🔹 Effort will not betray you
🔹 A meaningful, rewarding day
🔹 Good proposals or promising information may appear
🔹 Expect a lively, energetic mood
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well even without appetite
🔹 Your health is your own responsibility
🔹 A half-success still counts
🔹 You may find yourself weighing both sides
🔹 Be generous even to difficult people
🔹 Don’t let envy cloud your judgment
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Listen closely to your body
🔹 Choose to give before receiving
🔹 Emptying creates space for blessings
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 At times, even rivals must cooperate
🔹 Avoid overeating and overdrinking
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Blood ties are unbreakable
🔹 Seek solutions close to home
🔹 Some things are too precious to discard
🔹 Stay half-in, half-out while observing carefully
🔹 You may help others — or be helped in return
🔹 Win the battle within yourself first
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A healthy body and mind are your greatest wealth
🔹 People are your strongest assets
🔹 Everything belongs in its proper place
🔹 Ongoing work may show positive results
🔹 Don’t postpone tasks — take action today
🔹 A good rapport with superiors is likely
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Everything seems appealing today
🔹 You may receive praise or warm treatment
🔹 Look at the big picture beyond details
🔹 Mutual interests may align well
🔹 Recognition boosts your image
🔹 Keep a positive and open mindset
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 You can catch both purpose and profit
🔹 Happiness may fill the atmosphere
🔹 Today is your best day — live fully
🔹 Effort aligns with destiny
🔹 Do what you love and love what you do
🔹 Capture meaningful moments
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Similar things may differ — choose discerningly
🔹 Manual over automatic may suit you better
🔹 An analog mindset brings comfort
🔹 Too many voices complicate decisions
🔹 Don’t label elders too harshly
🔹 Avoid clinging to friends
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Take time for solitude
🔹 Delegate rather than doing everything yourself
🔹 Don’t overlook small problems
🔹 Avoid new commitments — stay still
🔹 Never overdrink or drink and drive
🔹 Guard against injury and stay patient
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)