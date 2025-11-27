 Bears not bringing back outfielder Jake Cave
Bears not bringing back outfielder Jake Cave

Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:06
Jake Cave of the Doosan Bears celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Samsung Lions during the clubs' KBO regular-season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on Aug. 28. [YONHAP]

The Doosan Bears have decided not to bring back U.S. outfielder Jake Cave for his second season in Korea.
 
Cave took to social media Thursday to announce he wasn't coming back with the KBO club.
 

"I was hoping to get to play in front of you again, but the team had other plans," Cave wrote in his Instagram Story. "I also was hoping to get the chance to play in the KBO again, but the team has unfortunately made it impossible for me to sign with another team."
 
With the latter part, Cave was referring to the Bears' decision to hold on to Cave's rights even after not coming to terms on a new contract.
 
If KBO teams opt to retain rights to foreign players from the previous season without re-signing them, then those players aren't able to sign with another KBO club without their former team's consent.
 
Teams make these decisions to keep their former players from hurting them while competing for a rival club.
 
Cave became a fan favorite with the Bears this year with his hustle plays on the base paths and in the outfield. He batted .299/.351/.463 with 16 home runs, 87 RBIs and 17 steals. Cave led all KBO players with 1,127 1/3 innings in the right field.
 
"Thank you so much for your support all year," Cave wrote in his message to fans. "You were kind to my family and brought a lot of energy every night for me. Thank you for a fun 2025."
 
On Wednesday, the Bears released American pitcher Col Irvin outright, making him a free agent, and decided to seek a new deal with another American hurler, Zach Logue.

Yonhap
