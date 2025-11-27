Bears re-sign own free agent pitcher Lee Young-ha

The Doosan Bears signed their own free agent pitcher Lee Young-ha on Thursday.The Bears said the 28-year-old pitcher agreed to a new four-year contract worth up to 5.2 billion won ($3.55 million). He received a signing bonus of 2.3 billion won and will earn 2.3 billion won in salary over the next four seasons. He can earn another 600 million won in incentives.Lee has spent his entire KBO career with the Bears, starting in 2017. In 355 career games, Lee has gone 60-46 with nine saves, 27 holds and a 4.71 ERA over 802 1/3 innings.The versatile right-hander was a starter earlier in his career but has been a full-time reliever since 2023.In 2025, Lee appeared in a career-high 73 games and picked up 14 holds, also his most in a season.Lee also has some good history with the new Bears manager, Kim Won-hyong. While Kim was the team's pitching coach in 2019, Lee enjoyed his best season as a starter with a 17-4 record and a 3.64 ERA.According to the Bears, Kim asked the front office to try to retain Lee after taking over as manager last month."Lee Young-ha is a durable pitcher who can eat up over 60 innings out of the bullpen, and he has been an essential member of our pitching staff," the Bears said. "We also expect him to be a leader for our younger pitchers."Lee said he will try to reward both the Bears and their fans for their support."The Doosan Bears drafted me when I was just a young pitcher and helped me grow so much over the years," he said. "I am really happy to keep wearing the same jersey."Yonhap