Jeeno Thitikul's choice as a child brings joy and promise to women’s golf today
Published: 27 Nov. 2025, 13:50
As a six-year-old, Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul faced the biggest decision of her young life — pick either tennis or golf as her sport of choice.
For golf’s sake, she chose correctly.
Sixteen years on, she has morphed into an LPGA Tour superstar, reinforcing her burgeoning stature in women’s golf by successfully defending her crown at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last weekend.
The bubbly World No. 1 picked up a cool $4 million as “shopping” money, rewrote the history books courtesy of her trademark quiet poise, unwavering spirit and hard-working approach and provided enough reasons for the LPGA hierarchy to realize that she and a number of other young talented golfers from the region should serve as future faces of the sport.
It is quite frightening to think that Jeeno is still only 22, and with the world her oyster and a first major title next in her sights, there is so much to expect from this mega-talent that LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler must already be directing his PR team to pull out all the stops to leverage her burgeoning popularity. That doesn't even take into account up-and-coming Asian stars like Japan's Miyu Yamashita and twin sisters Chisato and Akie Iwai, Korea’s Sei Young Kim and China’s Yin Ruoning, all of whom will play important roles in the tour’s global ambitions.
Hailing from Ratchaburi, Jeeno speaks with such maturity that she even gives advice to other aspiring golfers, telling them to chart their own course rather than just emulate her glorious climb to the top of the mountain.
“Every person has their own path. I hear some amateur golfers say they want to be like Atthaya, but that isn't necessary. Nobody can be exactly like someone else. And if we set ourselves such an impossible goal, we will never enjoy the game,” she said.
Finding joy in what she does, whether inside the ropes or outside of it, is paramount to what makes Jeeno tick. Follow her social media channels and fans will see a genuine, fun-loving person who is just good at golf.
Her growing list of admirers includes fellow Thai rising star Fifa Laopakdee, winner of the men’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) in Dubai last month. Fifa, who is 20 and a junior at Arizona State University, pointed out quite aptly what makes Jeeno so different from the rest.
“You know, watching her dominating and how she controls herself, how she reacts to the good shot, the bad shot is just remarkable,” said Fifa, who became the first Thai winner at the AAC and earned invitations to next year’s Masters and the Open.
“She always smiles and she always laughs at the bad shot. She has always been the person who has inspired me the most. Even though she is super talented, she is an extremely hard worker. She has a unique personality that very few people have, and she always radiates positive energy. She played a huge role in how I want to be on the course.”
Unlike many greats in history, Jeeno did not inherit sporting genes from her family. Her father, though, was instrumental in introducing her to the sport after letting her watch videos of tennis and golf. She picked the latter as it involved less running.
“My family does not play golf. When I was younger, aged six, my father told me to play sport and he offered tennis or golf, and I watched golf on TV and I liked it,” said Jeeno, who is the second Thai after Ariya Jutanugarn to become World No. 1.
Her rapid rise as an amateur was stunning. At 14, she won the Thailand Championship on the Ladies European Tour, becoming the youngest golfer in history at the time to lift a professional title. She won the same event again in the following year, and with other significant victories including the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, she topped the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking on two separate occasions to signal her growing promise.
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, once a teenage prodigy herself and now an LPGA Hall of Famer, hailed the young star, who is among those featured in the recent Time100 Next, a tribute to the world’s most influential rising stars.
Ko wrote for the esteemed magazine: “Most professional golfers are really good at one thing. For some, it’s their long game or iron shot, for others, it’s putting or chipping. But for Jeeno Thitikul, it’s everything. I see how hard she works. It feels like only a matter of time until she wins a major title. As a teen phenom turned top-ranked golfer, Jeeno is incredibly impressive all around. She motivates me to be a better player, and I feel lucky to be able to play alongside her.”
Last Sunday’s victory saw Jeeno lift her third LPGA win of the year and seventh of her career, the Rolex Player of the Year award for the second time in her career and more important the Vare Trophy after recording the season’s lowest scoring average of 68.681, besting Annika Sorenstam’s longstanding 2002 scoring average of 68.696. In total, she accumulated an impressive 14 top-10s in 20 starts this season and earned $7.6 million in prize winnings.
Nelly Korda, who was displaced by Jeeno as World No. 1 in August, marveled at her rival’s dominance in 2025. “Yeah, it's quite amazing. Great talent, great player. It's fun to see her craft kind of up close as well. I mean, it's kind of crazy, right? To finally beat a record so far back in 2002... For it to take until 2025, I mean, it's crazy. That just tells you that the greats don't come along too often,” said the American, who holds 15 LPGA Tour victories.
For Jeeno, all she wants is to be herself.
“Whatever you had in your career doesn't define who you are and doesn't define who I am as Jeeno, too,” she said. “My life will still be the same, I guess. I need to hit the ball the same. I need to putt and chip still. All the wins that I have are going, like anyone can take it from me. I think I have just been the same human being as you guys. I have to work. I have things to do. I had some happy moments; I had some sad moments. It’s just a sum of describing a life.”
