Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Shares opened lower Friday on losses from tech and shipbuilding shares.The benchmark Kospi lost 21.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,965.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.The U.S. stock market closed on the Thanksgiving Day holiday.In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 0.92 percent.HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering declined 1.76 percent, and Hanwha Ocean dropped 1.45 percent.Top internet company Naver decreased 1.19 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace slipped 0.58 percent.The local currency strengthened against the dollar. The won was trading at 1,462.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.17 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,464.75 won.Yonhap