 Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 09:43
A screen on Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

A screen on Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Friday on losses from tech and shipbuilding shares.
 
The benchmark Kospi lost 21.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 3,965.4 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
The U.S. stock market closed on the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
 
In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 0.92 percent.
 
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering declined 1.76 percent, and Hanwha Ocean dropped 1.45 percent.
 
Top internet company Naver decreased 1.19 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace slipped 0.58 percent.
 
The local currency strengthened against the dollar. The won was trading at 1,462.3 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.17 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,464.75 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi market stocks shares

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi edges up 0.66% for 3rd day on U.S. rate cut hope

Wagering on weak won in long term, savers shift to dollar deposits, insurance products

BOK hints at end to rate-cut cycle amid weak won, inflationary pressure

Lee calls for bipartisan support to get largest-ever budget approved by deadline

Related Stories

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance

Kospi finishes lower on profit taking, decline in defense stocks

Seoul shares soar over 1 percent on rate-cut hopes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)