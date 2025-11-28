 LG Electronics unveils 200 billion-won shareholder return program
LG Electronics unveils 200 billion-won shareholder return program

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:36
The photo shows LG Electronics’ headquarters in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on July 5, 2024. [YONHAP]

LG Electronics on Friday unveiled a new 200 billion-won ($136.5 million) shareholder return program for the next two years, with detailed plans to be announced in the near future.
 
The company also plans to retire its remaining treasury stock of 1,748 common shares and 4,693 preferred shares after securing approval at next year's shareholders' meeting, LG Electronics said in a release.
 

The company earlier said it has retired 761,000 units of treasury stock.
 
"LG Electronics will continue to seek balance between shareholder returns and growth with a mid- to long-term perspective, and consistently carry out efforts to enhance shareholder value," the company said.
 
As of the third quarter, LG Electronics said its return on equity came to 8.3 percent, up 6.5 percentage points from the end of 2024.
 
LG Corp., the holding company of the conglomerate, added it plans to retire treasury shares worth 250 billion won in the first half of 2026.
 
The holding company retired a separate batch of 250 billion won worth of shares in September.
 
LG will additionally use the 400 billion won raised from selling its building in central Seoul to invest in artificial intelligence, bio and clean technology, it added. 

Yonhap
tags LG Electronics Korea

