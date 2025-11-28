Hanwha Ocean orders four ships worth $730 million from HMM
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 16:22
Hanwha Ocean said on Friday that it has ordered four container ships worth 1.07 trillion won ($727.8 million) from HMM.
The order is intended to support HMM's fleet expansion in line with its mid to long-term strategy through 2030, according to the company.
“By building environmentally friendly, high-value-added vessels, we expect to help [HMM] accelerate its transition to greener ships and strengthen the future competitiveness of Korea’s shipping and shipbuilding industries,” a Hanwha Ocean representative said.
Hanwha Ocean has ordered a total of 41 vessels so far in 2025 — including 17 large oil tankers, 17 container ships, six liquefied natural gas carriers and one icebreaking research vessel — amounting to roughly $7.7 billion.
In a separate statement made on the same day, the company commented on its recent loss in the bidding for Poland’s next-generation submarine project, saying it would “reflect on whether anything fell short” and “use the setback as motivation as it prepares for upcoming global naval-defense export opportunities in markets including Canada and the Middle East.”
“Instead of being discouraged by past failures, we will devote ourselves to delivering results worthy of Korea’s status as a leading nation in K-defense maritime systems,” the company said.
Poland on Wednesday selected Sweden’s Saab as the final contractor for its 10 billion-zloty ($2.52-billion) next-generation Orka submarine program.
