'I would go for this every time': Why Korean sunscreens are dominating the market
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 06:00
From Dr.G to Beauty of Joseon and Round Lab, many of the K-beauty brands now popular among U.S. consumers share a similar growth trajectory, having started as small, independent labels with no ties to major conglomerates before rising to prominence due to a single breakout product: sunscreen.
Many outside of Korea consider sunscreens to be practical tools for protecting their skin from UV rays and preventing sunburn and skin cancer. While Koreans use them for the same reason, they also see sunscreen as part of their daily skincare routine, not just something to slather on at the beach during summer.
This is likely why Korean sunscreens come in all kinds of forms, like cushions, sticks, serums and ampoules, with lightweight textures and minimal white casts.
YouTubers, TikTokers and even White House press secretary Karoline Claire Leavitt during her visit to Korea last month have attested to the benefits of Korean sunscreens.
“If you want something [...] moisturizing but not oily, hydrating but not heavy, I would go for this every single time,” Dr. Sam Ellis, a medical doctor and YouTuber based in the United States, said about Round Lab’s Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen in her “Best Korean Beauty Products of the Year: 2025" video uploaded on Nov. 22.
“I use both the sunscreen and sun stick from AHC, and they're good for my sensitive skin. They don't leave any white spots, and it's good to apply them before my makeup as it is moisturizing,” Daniela Cortes Mejía, a Colombian living in Korea, said, adding that she will continue to buy Korean sun care products for these reasons.
Ingredients, tech and form make a difference
A fundamental factor in Korean sun products' widespread appeal is their ingredients. Sunscreens sold in the United States are subject to regulations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which means they can only use specific ingredients that have been approved by the FDA — and no new materials have been approved since 1999. In contrast, Korean sunscreens, while regulated by the Cosmetics Act, are not classified as over-the-counter drugs and so do not have to adhere to a whitelist of ingredients.
“Many Korean sunscreens use modern UV filters like BEMT, also known as Tinosorb S, along with Tinosorb M, Uvinul A Plus and Uvinul T150. These filters are not yet approved in the United States, but they create smoother, more photostable and more elegant textures,” Gordon Li, the founder and CEO of the regulatory technology company Noedal that focuses on K-beauty exports to the United States, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Many sunscreens used by American customers are not as competitive [...] because [Korean sunscreens] lack white casts and are applied to skin very smoothly,” the professor said.
Kolmar Korea, the original design manufacturer of Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab and countless Korean sunscreens, has been pioneering sunscreen-related technologies. The firm patented a combination of a physical and chemical sunscreen in February and signed a memorandum of understanding with PolymerExpert, a French company specializing in polymer research and development, on Nov. 13 to develop a polymer-type sunscreen that aims to act as a thin, film-like layer over the skin.
Korean sun products also come in a variety of different forms. Sun sticks, similar in concept to lipsticks, are solid and easily portable sunscreens, allowing people to easily reapply the product throughout the day. Sun serums and ampoules, based on regular, often hydrating serums and ampoules, lie on the other side of the spectrum. Compared to traditional lotion-like sunscreens, sun serums and ampoules have a more lightweight texture and are advertised as offering better hydration.
“Korean sunscreens vary in their form — cream, serum, stick, ampoule, gel and spray — so they provide a wide range of choices for people with different lifestyles, skin types and preferences,” an Olive Young spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily. Olive Young also added that many Korean sunscreens come with additional benefits, with some advertised to hydrate or soothe the skin or act as toners.
Olive Young shared that the top three best-selling sunscreens bought by foreigners are Beauty of Joseon’s rice sunscreen, Round Lab’s birch juice sunscreen and Skin1004’s Madagascar centella sunscreen, in that order, with d’Alba's White Truffle Waterfull Tone-Up Sunscreen and AHC’s Masters Air Rich Sun Stick in fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Same but different sunscreens in the United States
However, anyone new to Korean sunscreens should be aware that formulations may differ across markets. Due to FDA regulations, Korean companies are forced to change their sunscreens' formulas to legally sell them in the United States. The U.S. rendition of Round Lab's birch juice sunscreen, for example, not only has a lower SPF rating — SPF 45 instead of the Korean version's SPF 50 PA++++ — but also reportedly has a completely different texture, according to consumer reviews. One review on Reddit warned that the U.S. formula wouldn't “fare well [on] anyone with oily skin.”
“It’s a new formula, so it won’t feel the same as the [Korean one],” California-based beauty TikToker Lily said during her Korean sunscreen review video uploaded on June 3.
The formula changes and the rumors about the United States considering a ban on Korean sunscreens have even caused U.S. customers to buy Korean sunscreens in bulk and hoard them.
