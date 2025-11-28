LG Chem plans to sell LG Energy Solution stake for shareholder returns
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:40
Korea's LG Chem said on Friday that it plans to lower its stake in its subsidiary LG Energy Solution from around 80 to 70 percent in a bid to improve long-term finance and boost shareholder returns, according to a company filing.
Shares of LG Chem fell 2 percent in Seoul trading.
