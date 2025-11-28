 LS Electric starts construction of grid-connected ESS facility in Japan
LS Electric starts construction of grid-connected ESS facility in Japan

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:52
This photo provided by LS Electric Co. on Nov. 28, shows its energy storage system facility located in Saitama, north of Tokyo. [YONHAP]

LS Electric, a Korean electrical equipment maker, said Friday it has started the construction of a grid-connected energy storage system (ESS) facility in Japan as part of efforts to expand its overseas business.
 
The grid-connected ESS facility, to be built in Chiba, east of Tokyo, will be equipped with a 2-megawatt (MW) power conditioning system (PCS) and an 8 MWh battery, marking the first project fully executed by LS Electric in Japan, the company said.
 

The system stores energy by connecting to the power grid and supplying electricity when needed to address volatility in generation from renewable sources, such as solar and wind.
 
Japan aims to increase the share of renewable sources in its energy mix to 36-38 percent in 2030, up from 19.9 percent in 2020, the company said.
 
"The project marks the company's first step as a key player in energy transition by directly entering the Japanese electricity market," Cho Wook-dong, director at LS Electric, said, noting the company will take proactive steps to expand its presence in Japan's ESS market.

Yonhap
