 Naver launches new music streaming program in partnership with Spotify
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Naver launches new music streaming program in partnership with Spotify

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 19:51
Poster for Naver's collaboration with global music streaming platform Spotify [NAVER]

Poster for Naver's collaboration with global music streaming platform Spotify [NAVER]

 
Naver, Korea's largest internet company, said on Friday that it has launched a new music streaming service in partnership with Spotify, the global subscription-based audio streaming platform.
 
Spotify Premium Basic has been added to the content lineup of Naver's premium Naver Plus Membership program, the company said.
 

Related Article

 
Naver Plus Membership users, who pay a monthly fee of 4,900 won ($3.34), can access Spotify's extensive library of over 100 million tracks and about 7 million podcasts at no additional charge.
 
The same service costs 7,900 won per month through Spotify's own app.
 
Users can also access the Spotify app while using Naver Map's navigation mode.
 
The new services are part of a strategic partnership between Naver and Spotify, signed earlier this month.

Yonhap
tags naver spotify music platform

More in Industry

Naver launches new music streaming program in partnership with Spotify

LG to cancel treasury shares worth 250 billion won by 2026

Korea to delay tax audits for foreign firms boosting investments

Hanwha Ocean orders four ships worth $730 million from HMM

Hyundai Motor, Kia build group's first battery-centric R&D hub

Related Stories

Online giants attract attention and restrictions

Music streaming service Spotify finally arrives in Korea

Arcverse: Naver's metaverse replicating the real world

FTC drafts bill to crack down on Google and Kakao

Big Tech, local giants brace for Korea's major antitrust clampdown
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)