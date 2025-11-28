Naver launches new music streaming program in partnership with Spotify

Naver, Korea's largest internet company, said on Friday that it has launched a new music streaming service in partnership with Spotify, the global subscription-based audio streaming platform.Spotify Premium Basic has been added to the content lineup of Naver's premium Naver Plus Membership program, the company said.Naver Plus Membership users, who pay a monthly fee of 4,900 won ($3.34), can access Spotify's extensive library of over 100 million tracks and about 7 million podcasts at no additional charge.The same service costs 7,900 won per month through Spotify's own app.Users can also access the Spotify app while using Naver Map's navigation mode.The new services are part of a strategic partnership between Naver and Spotify, signed earlier this month.Yonhap