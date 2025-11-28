Nexon reaches record market cap of $19.84 billion
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 14:09
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Nexon has reached a record-high market cap of 3.1 trillion yen ($19.84 billion), the Korean game publisher said on Friday.
Shares of Nexon’s Japanese subsidiary closed at 3,768 yen on Thursday, the company’s highest level since April 2021. Compared to its closing price of 2,889 yen on Sept. 2, 2024, Nexon’s stock has risen approximately 30.4 percent as of Thursday.
Nexon attributed its success to the continued development of its intellectual property and a series of new releases for flagship franchises, which include MapleStory, Mabinogi and Dungeon & Fighter.
The publisher's latest titles, such as Mabinogi Mobile and The First Berserker: Khazan, also recently won accolades at the 2025 Korea Game Awards.
Nexon said it plans to continue exploring new genres as it did with the zombie apocalypse survivor game Nakwon: Last Paradise and the historical roleplaying game Woochi the Wayfarer.
Nexon CEO Lee Jung-hun announced the company's goal of reaching 750 billion yen in annual revenue by 2027 at a Capital Markets Briefing event in Tokyo in September 2024.
