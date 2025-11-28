구미 라면부터 김천 김밥까지 ... 지역 도시들, 음식 축제로 관광 성공 공식 찾았다
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 10:43
Regional cities find recipe for tourism success with food festivals
구미 라면부터 김천 김밥까지 ... 지역 도시들, 음식 축제로 관광 성공 공식 찾았다
Thursday, November 20, 2025
GUMI, North Gyeongsang — If you could try a ramyeon chili burrito, a hanwoo (Korean beef) intestine yaki ramyeon or even grilled samgyeopsal (pork belly) cream ramyeon, would you travel across the country for it?
Droves of people did — with 350,000 flocking to this year's Gumi Ramyun Festival in North Gyeongsang to taste one-of-a-kind creations.
droves of people: 많은 사람들
flock to: ~로 몰려가다
one-of-a-kind creations: 독특한·유일한 창작 메뉴
라면 칠리 부리토, 한우 곱창 야키라면, 삼겹살 크림라면을 맛볼 수 있다면 사람들은 멀리 한국을 가로 질러 여행할까?
많은 사람들이 실제로 그렇게 했다. 올해 구미 라면 페스티벌에는 35만명이 이런 독특한 메뉴를 맛보러 몰렸다.
The number is nearly double last year's crowd of 170,000, and more than half a million bowls of noodles were sold during the three-day festival, which ended on Nov. 9, generating 1 billion won ($720,000) in sales.
nearly double: 거의 두 배
generate sales: 매출을 만들다
올해 방문객 수는 지난해 17만 명의 거의 두 배다. 11월 9일에 끝난 사흘 간의 축제 동안 50만 그릇 이상의 라면이 판매되어 약 10억 원(72만 달러)의 매출이 발생했다.
The event is the latest edition in a series of regional food-based attractions that drew unprecedented attention this year.
The Gimcheon Gimbap Festival in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang, in October saw 150,000 visitors — 50,000 more than the previous year and 15,000 more than Gimcheon's population of 135,000.
The Jeonju Bibimbap Festival in Jeongju, North Jeolla, also proved successful, attracting 100,000 visitors.
unprecedented attention: 전례 없는 관심
prove successful: 성공을 입증하다
이번 축제는 올해 전국적으로 큰 관심을 받은 지역 음식 기반 행사 시리즈의 최신 사례다. 지난 10월 열린 김천 김밥축제에는 15만명이 찾아, 지난해보다 5만명 방문자가 많았고, 심지어 13만5000명인 김천 인구보다도 많았다.
전주 비빔밥축제 역시 10만명을 끌어모으며 성공적이었다.
These festivals appear to be helping drive steady growth in regional tourism.
When the Gumi Ramyun Festival first launched in 2021, the city recorded 23.3 million visitors that year, according to Datalab run by Korea Tourism Organization.
The figure rose by 14 percent to 26.6 million in 2024.
drive steady growth: 꾸준한 성장을 견인하다
launch: 시작하다·개최되다
이런 지역 음식 축제들은 지역 관광의 꾸준한 성장에 도움을 주는 것으로 보인다.
한국관광공사 데이터에 따르면, 2021년 첫 개최 당시 구미 방문객은 2330만명이었다. 이 숫자는 2024년에 14% 증가한 2660만명으로 늘었다.
Korea's tourism industry has been seeing continued growth, but it has been overwhelmingly concentrated in the capital area.
Over 623 million nonlocals visited Seoul as of Nov. 11, while other provinces, including the Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Chungcheong regions, recorded figures only in the 100 million range, according to Datalab.
A similar pattern appears among foreign tourists. Of the 10.56 million international visitors who came to Korea from January to July this year, more than 8.28 million, 78 percent, stayed in the capital, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
overwhelmingly concentrated: 압도적으로 집중되어 있다
nonlocals: 외지인, 타지역 방문객
한국의 관광 산업은 꾸준히 성장하고 있지만, 그 성장은 압도적으로 수도권에 집중되어 있다.
한국관광공사에 따르면, 11월 11일 기준 서울을 찾은 외지인은 6억2300만 명이지만, 경상·전라·충청 지역은 1억명 대에 그쳤다.
해외 관광객도 비슷한 양상을 보인다. 1~7월 한국을 찾은 1056만 명 중 828만 명(78%)이 수도권에 머물렀다.
Still, the central government is making continuous efforts to spread regional tourism beyond the capital — and regional food festivals are serving as a key strategy.
serve as a key strategy: 핵심 전략 역할을 하다
그럼에도 정부는 관광의 중심을 수도권 밖으로 넓히기 위해 노력하고 있으며 지역 음식 축제가 그 핵심 전략으로 자리 잡고 있다.
How Gumi leveled up its ramyeon festival
Just outside Gumi Station on Nov. 7 stood a striking red archway adorned with giant noodle packet sculptures, under which a diverse range of visitors — couples, families and even dogs in strollers — passed through to enter the Gumi Ramyun Festival.
level up: 수준을 높이다, 업그레이드하다
striking: 눈에 띄는, 인상적인
adorned with: ~으로 장식된
구미는 라면 페스티벌을 어떻게 업그레이드했을까.
11월 7일 구미역 바로 밖에는 거대한 라면 패킷 조형물로 장식된 빨간 아치가 세워져 있었고, 연인, 가족, 유모차에 탄 반려견까지 다양한 방문객들이 그 아래를 지나 축제장으로 들어갔다.
Inside, a 475-meter-long (1,558-foot-long) booth — dubbed the world's longest ramyeon restaurant — stretched across the plaza.
With each tent serving extraordinary bowls, all priced under 9,000 won, a mouthwatering aroma permeated throughout the city, while chefs stirring and plating steaming noodles drew hungry visitors closer.
dubbed: ~라고 불리는
mouthwatering aroma: 군침 도는 향
permeate: 퍼지다, 스며들다
안으로 들어가면 475미터 길이의 부스가 펼쳐져 있었는데, ‘세계에서 가장 긴 라면 식당’이라는 별칭까지 붙었다. 각 텐트는 9000원 이하의 독창적인 라면 메뉴를 제공했고, 군침이 돌게 하는 향이 주변에 퍼지며 셰프들이 뜨거운 라면을 저어 담아내는 모습이 방문객을 사로잡았다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
