Addiction: Stairway to heaven or step toward gates of hell? (KOR)

A contributor to “Addiction” (2022), written by Kim Ji-hyo and others, describes social media as a hierarchy built on visible affection. “It feels like there is such a thing as a face worth a million followers or a face worth a hundred thousand,” he says. The number of followers, he adds, shows “how much love I am getting,” and becomes a kind of ranking system. “If this were a game, I would be in the gold tier.”The collection examines the many ways addiction threads through ordinary life. It argues that a life without any fixation is dull, yet excessive attachment can become an illness. The essay on social media addiction shows how validation turns into a metric and how desire for recognition reinforces dependence.Another account in the book features a woman in her sixties who has struggled with depression. “I like cigarettes more than food,” she says. Each morning she drinks cold water, makes coffee at the sink, sits on the veranda in a rocking chair and smokes. “It is wonderful. It tastes unbelievably good.” Her ritual shows how comfort can mask deeper unease. As Richard Wilkinson notes, addictions born from anxiety are false solutions. Johann Hari writes that the opposite of addiction is not a pure state of clarity but connection.The book also explores obsessions that are not harmful. In eighteenth century Korea, people who immersed themselves in specific passions were often dismissed as strange. Yet these individuals brought creativity to a rigid society. Scholar Noh Kyung-hee writes that they became forerunners of modern enthusiasts. They devoted themselves to paintings, books, stones, swords or travel, cutting across classes from aristocrats to commoners and entertainers.One figure, Jo Sin-seon, became known as a book “addict” who cared more about books as objects than about their content. He traded books across the country and eventually gained a reputation for understanding the world with unusual clarity. His attachment, once mocked, became a source of insight.“Addiction is the only path through which finite human beings can grasp a sense of the eternal,” Noh writes. It can be a staircase to heaven or a step toward the gates of hell. “But who can say? What we believe to be heaven may in fact be someone else’s hell, and what everyone calls hell may turn out to be our own heaven.”한 인터뷰이는 “팔로어 100만짜리 얼굴, 10만짜리 얼굴, 이런 게 정해져 있는 느낌”이라고 하며, 팔로어 수는 “내가 애정을 받고 있다”라는 것을 한눈에 드러내 “게임으로 말하면 내가 골드 티어”라는 계급 같은 것이라고 설명했다.-김지효 외 『중독』 중에서.중독이 없는 삶은 무료하고, 지나친 중독은 병이 된다. 나를 살리거나, 죽이는 중독에 대한 짧은 글을 모은 『중독』중 SNS 중독에 대한 글이다.(김지효)“난 밥보다 담배가 맛있어. 아침에 일어나서 찬물 한 잔 마시고 싱크대에서 커피 한 잔 타 가지고 앞 베란다 흔들의자에 가서 담배 한 대랑 커피를 마시면 그 맛이 환상적이야. 너무너무 맛있다.” 우울증 병력의 60대 흡연자 주부의 말이다. 그러나 불안감에서 시작된 “중독은 가짜 해결책”(리처드 윌킨슨)이고 “중독의 반대는 깨어 있는 맑은 정신 상태가 아니라 연결”(요한 하리)이다.나쁜 중독만 있는 건 아니다. 18세기 조선의 중독자들은 당시 “한심하고 미친놈”으로 불렸지만 “엄격한 신분과 규범에 눌려 꽉 막힌 조선 후기 사회에 역동적인 변화와 창조를 가져온 것은 바로 이들의 무언가에 빠진 삶이었다.”(노경희) 사대부 문인부터 아전·중인·평민·천민·기생 등 다양한 신분의 이들은 그림·책·돌·칼·여행 등에 빠져 살았던 덕질의 선구자들이다. 그중 책 중독자 조신선은 책의 내용은 잘 몰랐지만 책이라는 물건 자체에 빠진 책장수로, 천하의 모든 책을 사고팔다가 나중에는 신선이라 불릴 정도로 세상 이치를 통달하게 됐다고 한다.“중독은 유한한 인간이 불멸을 얻어내는 유일한 길이다. 천국에 오르는 계단이 될 수도 있고, 지옥의 문 앞에 서는 행위일 수도 있지만 또한 누가 알까. 내가 천국이라 믿은 것이 사실은 누군가의 지옥이고, 누구나 지옥이라 말하는 곳이 나의 천국이라는 사실을.”(노경희)