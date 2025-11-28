People Power Party still stuck in the ‘river of martial law’ one year on (KOR)

A year after the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, the fallout continues to reshape Korean politics. On Thursday, the National Assembly approved an arrest motion for Choo Kyung-ho, the People Power Party’s floor leader at the time, who faces charges of obstructing the legislature’s vote to lift martial law. He is expected to undergo a warrant hearing early next month. A day earlier, prosecutors asked for 15 years in prison for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is accused of aiding the alleged ringleaders of the incident. Han, who has long claimed he tried to dissuade former president Yoon Suk Yeol from declaring martial law, recently admitted he had lied under oath before the Constitutional Court.Despite the succession of legal setbacks for figures once at the center of the Yoon administration and the People Power Party, the party remains mired in an unproductive debate over whether to apologize for the crisis. Rep. Kim Jae-sub argued that the leadership must offer a message of reflection, while Rep. Kim Yong-tae said the party should deliver a formal apology. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon added, “What does it matter if we apologize five times or a hundred? We must keep apologizing until the public hears sincerity.”Others pushed back. Supreme Council member Kim Min-su questioned whether a conservative party should “keep lowering its tail,” and fellow council member Kim Jae-won said now was not the time to apologize. That stance ignores the growing list of allegations surrounding Han, Choo, former president Yoon and former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which continue to surface through special counsel probes and trial proceedings. Even as the illegality of the martial law declaration and the ethical lapses of the previous administration come into sharper focus, the party appears indifferent to the gravity of the situation.Public disappointment toward the main opposition party is evident in recent polling. In the latest National Barometer Survey released on Nov. 27, the People Power Party polled at 22 percent, far behind the Democratic Party’s 39 percent. A Gallup Korea poll on Nov. 21 also showed a shift among moderates: 44 percent said the ruling party should win more seats in next year’s local elections, up six points from a month earlier. Support for People Power Party candidates among moderates fell from 36 percent to 30 percent.Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok bears much responsibility for the slide. Rather than guiding the party across what he calls the “river of martial law,” he has delivered inconsistent messages, including the baffling declaration, “We are Hwang Kyo-ahn.” The People Power Party must confront its shrinking base and acknowledge its role in the Dec. 3 crisis. Without a sincere apology and a clear break from the past, the party may find itself unable to appeal to moderates in next year’s local elections.12·3 계엄 당시 국민의힘 원내대표였던 추경호 의원에 대한 체포동의안이 어제(27일) 국회를 통과했다. 국회의 계엄 해제 의결을 방해한 혐의(내란 중요임무 종사)를 받는 추 의원은 다음 달 초 법원의 영장실질심사에서 구속의 갈림길에 서게 됐다. 전날에는 한덕수 전 국무총리가 내란 우두머리 방조 등 혐의로 징역 15년을 구형받았다. 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상계엄 선포를 만류했다고 주장해 온 한 전 총리는 최근 헌법재판소에서 위증했던 사실을 인정하기도 했다. 12·3 계엄 1년을 앞두고 윤석열 정부와 국민의힘 핵심 인사가 내란 관련 혐의로 잇따라 사법 심판을 기다리고 있다.그런데도 국민의힘은 계엄 사태 사과를 놓고 답답한 논쟁에 빠져 있다. 김재섭 의원은 “지도부가 사과와 성찰의 메시지를 내야 한다”고 주장했고, 김용태 의원 역시 “당의 총의를 모아 대국민 사과를 해야 한다”는 입장을 밝혔다. 오세훈 서울시장은 “사과를 다섯 번 하면 어떻고 백 번 하면 어떠냐. 국민에게 닿을 때까지 진심을 담아 반성해야 한다”고 말했다.반면에 김민수 최고위원은 “보수 정당이 맨날 이렇게 꼬리를 내려서 죄송하다는 것 외에 사과할 게 있느냐”고 했고, 김재원 최고위원도 “내부 통합을 해 가는 과정이기 때문에 지금 사과하는 것이 맞지 않는다”고 주장한다. 한 전 총리와 추 의원의 혐의뿐 아니라 윤 전 대통령과 김건희 여사의 부적절한 행적이 특검 수사와 재판 과정에서 계속 드러나는 것을 애써 외면한다. 계엄 사태의 불법성과 지난 정권의 부도덕성이 낱낱이 밝혀지고 있는데도 국민의힘은 위기의식을 못 느끼는 듯하다.제1 야당에 대한 국민의 실망감은 각종 여론조사에서 여실히 드러난다. 어제 공개된 전국지표조사(NBS)의 정당별 지지도에서 국민의힘(22%)은 더불어민주당(39%)에 크게 뒤졌다. 한국갤럽이 지난 21일 발표한 조사에서는 “내년 지방선거에서 여당 후보가 많이 당선돼야 한다”고 응답한 중도층(44%)이 한 달 전(38%)보다 6%포인트나 늘었다. 국민의힘 후보 당선을 바라는 중도층이 36%에서 30%로 주저앉은 것과 대조적이다. 국민의힘은 검찰의 대장동 항소 포기 등에 따른 반사이익조차 챙기지 못하고 있다.국민의힘이 국민의 신뢰를 잃어가는 데엔 장동혁 대표의 책임이 크다. 주저하는 당내 인사를 설득하면서 용기 있게 ‘계엄의 강’을 건너야 하나 느닷없이 “우리가 황교안”이라고 외치는 등 종잡을 수 없는 행보를 보인다. 국민의힘은 갈수록 지지기반이 쪼그라드는 현실을 직시하고 계엄 사태에 대해 진정 어린 사과를 내놓아야 한다. 지금처럼 우왕좌왕하는 행태를 반복한다면 내년 지방선거에서는 중도층에 표를 달라고 손을 내밀기조차 민망한 처지에 놓이고 말 것이다.