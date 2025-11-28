 Monsta X to start new year with 'The X: Nexus' tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Monsta X to start new year with 'The X: Nexus' tour

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 12:48
Poster for Monsta X's upcoming world tour, ″The X: Nexus″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT}

Poster for Monsta X's upcoming world tour, ″The X: Nexus″ [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT}

 
Boy band Monsta X is set to kick off a new world tour next year, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
 
Titled “The X: Nexus,” the tour will commence at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, for a three-day concert from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
 

Related Article

Tickets will be available on Melon Ticket, with fan club members able to purchase from 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, and general sales beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12.
 
Information on tour dates will be revealed later.
 
Monsta X debuted in 2015 with the EP “Trespass.” The sextet, comprising Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, has released songs like “Rush” (2015), “All In” (2016), “Shoot Out” (2018), “Love Killa” (2020) and “Beautiful Liar” (2023).
 
The band’s last tour was “No Limit” in 2022.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags monsta x tour starship

More in K-pop

Monsta X to start new year with 'The X: Nexus' tour

Jungkook becomes first Korean solo artist to reach 10 billion streams

2025 MAMA Awards to continue as scheduled

From MAMA to MMA: Sorting through the alphabet soup of K-pop awards ceremonies

Nine more acts round out Golden Disc performer line-up, including Jennie, Stray Kids, BoyNextDoor and Ateez

Related Stories

Five members of K-pop boy band Monsta X renew contracts with Starship Entertainment

Monsta X to star in videos promoting cultural heritage sites

Monsta X and Jackson Wang to join iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour

Half of Monsta X members renew contracts with agency

Mini Monsta album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)