Monsta X to start new year with 'The X: Nexus' tour
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 12:48
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Monsta X is set to kick off a new world tour next year, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
Titled “The X: Nexus,” the tour will commence at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District, southern Seoul, for a three-day concert from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.
Tickets will be available on Melon Ticket, with fan club members able to purchase from 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10, and general sales beginning at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Information on tour dates will be revealed later.
Monsta X debuted in 2015 with the EP “Trespass.” The sextet, comprising Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, has released songs like “Rush” (2015), “All In” (2016), “Shoot Out” (2018), “Love Killa” (2020) and “Beautiful Liar” (2023).
The band’s last tour was “No Limit” in 2022.
