Xdinary Heroes announces two-day fan meet and greet in Seoul
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 17:33
- LIM JEONG-WON
Xdinary Heroes will hold a two-day fan meet and greet in Seoul between Jan. 3 to 4, marking the band’s first fan event since July 2023, its agency JYP Entertainment said Friday.
JYP Entertainment announced on Friday that Xdinary Heroes will hold the "Xclusive Party" fan meet and greet at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Jan. 3 and 4.
The title plays on the word “exclusive” with the group’s signature X, framing the event as an event shared only by Xdinary Heroes and Villains, the band's fandom.
Ticketing opens on Melon Ticket, with presales for Villains members on Dec. 5 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., followed by general booking on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Further details will be shared on the band's official social media channels.
This will be Xdinary Heroes’ first official fan meet and greet since July 2023, when it held its debut gathering, “Band Club XV: 2023 Summer Camp.” With live performance experience sharpened through tours and festival stages, the group is expected to approach the new fan meet and greet with fuller sound, expanded stage presence and more creative fan-only moments.
Xdinary Heroes will also head to Japan next year for its first stand-alone concerts in the region. "The New Xcene" is set to take place in Osaka and Yokohama.
The band debuted in December 2021. Its name, Xdinary Heroes, is short for "extraordinary heroes" and symbolizes that anyone can be a hero.
