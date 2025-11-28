 Korean and Sweden defense chiefs hold first meeting in 14 years and discuss defense, arms cooperation
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 07:36
In this photo provided by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back's office, Ahn, second from right, meets with his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, in Stockholm on Nov. 27. [YONHAP]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back held talks with his Swedish counterpart in Stockholm on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and arms industry, the Defense Ministry said.
 
During his meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson, Ahn said he found his visit to Sweden “deeply meaningful,” as he participated in the first Korea-Sweden defense ministerial meeting in 14 years, according to the ministry.
 

Ahn
expressed appreciation for Sweden's continued commitment to bringing peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula, including dispatching medical personnel during the 1950-53 Korean War.
 
He also praised Sweden's efforts to bolster its defense capabilities since joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in March last year.
 
Jonson stressed that Sweden's cooperation with Korea, a key nation in the Indo-Pacific region, has become “more important than ever” amid deepening security linkages between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
 
Both sides agreed to work closely in areas concerning artificial intelligence, manned-unmanned teaming, aerospace, drones and counter-drone technologies.

Yonhap
