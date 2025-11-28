 Algeria to host international conference on the crimes of colonialism in Africa
Algeria to host international conference on the crimes of colonialism in Africa

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 17:29
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune [EPA/YONHAP]

Algeria will host an international conference on the crimes of colonialism in Africa from Sunday to Monday, the Algerian government announced.
 
The event aims to advance global recognition of colonialism, slavery, racial segregation and apartheid as crimes against humanity, according to the Algerian Embassy in Seoul. It will bring together ministers, jurists, historians, academics and experts from Africa, the Caribbean and other regions to develop a unified African position on historical justice, reparations, the restitution of cultural heritage and the preservation of collective memory.
 
The conference is expected to conclude with the adoption of the “Algiers Declaration,” which will outline steps toward codifying colonial crimes, acknowledging their long-term impact and shaping a coordinated African strategy for justice and reparations. 
 
The gathering follows the African Union Assembly’s Decision 903, adopted in February, which endorsed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's proposal to convene a conference dedicated to advancing the African Union’s theme of the year: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.” 
 
The Algerian Embassy said it hopes the initiative will contribute to broader "African aspirations for justice, reparations and the protection of historical memory rooted in dignity and shared values."

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Algeria embassy colonialism conference

