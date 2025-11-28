Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung held his first phone call with his Canadian counterpart on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.In his conversation with Gen. Jennie Carignan, Jin thanked Canada for its contributions to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, including Canadian troops' participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.Jin described Canada as South Korea's "old-time friend," calling the bilateral ties something close to an "alliance forged in blood."The JCS chief underscored the importance of bolstering defense cooperation between the two countries to advance their shared strategic interests, including through personnel exchanges and joint exercises.The two sides agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation and meet in person later to continue discussions on peace and stability in the region.Yonhap