 Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:52
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung, center, holds his first phone call with his Canadian counterpart, Gen. Jennie Carignan, to discuss expanding defense cooperation between the countries in this photo provided by the JCS on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung, center, holds his first phone call with his Canadian counterpart, Gen. Jennie Carignan, to discuss expanding defense cooperation between the countries in this photo provided by the JCS on Nov. 28. [YONHAP]

 
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung held his first phone call with his Canadian counterpart on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.
 
In his conversation with Gen. Jennie Carignan, Jin thanked Canada for its contributions to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, including Canadian troops' participation in the 1950-53 Korean War.
 

Related Article

 
Jin described Canada as South Korea's "old-time friend," calling the bilateral ties something close to an "alliance forged in blood."
 
The JCS chief underscored the importance of bolstering defense cooperation between the two countries to advance their shared strategic interests, including through personnel exchanges and joint exercises.
 
The two sides agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation and meet in person later to continue discussions on peace and stability in the region.

Yonhap
tags Joint Chiefs of Staff Korea

More in Diplomacy

Ex-police chief appointed as Korea's top envoy to Cambodia amid online scam turmoil

Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

UAE envoy says 'significant progress' made in bilateral ties with Korea

Korea raises concerns over EU's probe into Czech nuclear power project, new steel safeguards

Korean Association in Cambodia urges Foreign Ministry to lift travel advisory

Related Stories

JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS

South fires warning shots after North Korean merchant vessel crosses NLL

Korean overseas troops continue to serve for peace as UNC marks 75th anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)