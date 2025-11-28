UAE envoy says 'significant progress' made in bilateral ties with Korea
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 09:30
- LEE SOO-JUNG
During a reception to celebrate the 54th anniversary of Eid Al Etihad, Al Nuaimi noted that the recent state visit by President Lee Jae Myung to Abu Dhabi showed mutual satisfaction over the enhanced bilateral ties with notable achievements, including the 2009 Barakah nuclear power plant project and deployment of the Korean military's “Akh” unit to his country. President Lee visited the country from Nov. 17 to 19.
“The leaders of the two countries agreed to deepen and develop the partnership to a permanent and irreversible level, and a flexible one that responds to global changes,” the Emirati ambassador said.
Eid Al Etihad is a celebration commemorating the unification of the seven separate states or emirates in 1971.
