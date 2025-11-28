 UAE envoy says 'significant progress' made in bilateral ties with Korea
UAE envoy says 'significant progress' made in bilateral ties with Korea

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 09:30
United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Seoul Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi speaks during a celebration for Eid Al Etihad in central Seoul on Nov. 26. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Seoul Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi speaks during a celebration for Eid Al Etihad in central Seoul on Nov. 26. [LEE SOO-JUNG]

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Seoul Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi on Wednesday said that Korea and his nation have achieved “significant progress” in bilateral relations, noting that the continuing partnership embodies “genuine friendship and mutual trust.”
 
During a reception to celebrate the 54th anniversary of Eid Al Etihad, Al Nuaimi noted that the recent state visit by President Lee Jae Myung to Abu Dhabi showed mutual satisfaction over the enhanced bilateral ties with notable achievements, including the 2009 Barakah nuclear power plant project and deployment of the Korean military's “Akh” unit to his country. President Lee visited the country from Nov. 17 to 19. 
 

“The leaders of the two countries agreed to deepen and develop the partnership to a permanent and irreversible level, and a flexible one that responds to global changes,” the Emirati ambassador said.
 
Eid Al Etihad is a celebration commemorating the unification of the seven separate states or emirates in 1971. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
