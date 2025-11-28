North Korea officially condemns recent increase in number of South Korea-U.S. military exercises
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 17:26
North Korea on Friday condemned the recent uptick in the number of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises, warning that it would “further devote itself to defending its national sovereignty and interests and protecting the region's peace and stability through the exercise of its essential rights” in response.
The statement, titled “Commentary on U.S. Reckless Military Maneuvers Indicating Origin of Instability of Regional Situation,” was published on Friday by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. Observers say that the rebuke criticizes both Seoul and Washington while underscoring Pyongyang's cooperation with Beijing on regional issues — the latter highlighting North Korea’s intent to reinforce its trilateral alignment with China and Russia.
The article specifically mentioned maritime drills involving guided missile destroyers, antisubmarine helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft; the forward deployment of F-16 fighter jets to Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi; and the “Silent Shark” antisubmarine warfare exercise conducted near Guam.
“The expression ‘regular drill’ can never cover up the aggressive nature of the provocative acts done with extreme belligerence and an offensive nature,” it read.
“The [United States] is the chieftain threatening the peace and stability and destroying the strategic security balance. This fact has already been settled as an absolute value in the perception of the independent sovereign states in the region.”
North Korea also reiterated that its policy position remains “consistent” in the face of such hostilities: “We have already made it clear that all threats encroaching upon our sphere of security will become direct targets of [North Korea] and be managed in a necessary way.”
Experts say the statement may reflect China’s position on U.S.-led military activity in the region. China has consistently accused the United States of attempting to unilaterally alter the region's status quo, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. The latest remarks by North Korea seem to highlight its shared strategic interests with its allies China and Russia, as the regime signals a shift away from isolationism toward a more assertive diplomatic posture on regional issues.
In August, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a key official overseeing inter-Korean and U.S. affairs, told senior North Korean Foreign Ministry officials that “not even menial tasks will be given to South Korea on any diplomatic stage led by our state.”
She also instructed the ministry to “seek appropriate responses to countries that align with the most hostile forces and lend an ear to their propaganda.”
“The message seems designed to show unity with China as Sino-Japanese tensions rise, especially after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comment about possible intervention in a Taiwan crisis,” said Oh Kyung-seop, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “As North Korea pursues more aggressive diplomacy, it appears intent on strengthening trilateral cooperation with China and Russia to solidify its own sphere of influence.”
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
