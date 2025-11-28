 North Korean cafe offers Labubus to customers who spend $100
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean cafe offers Labubus to customers who spend $100

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 20:22
A notice at the “Mirae Reserve” cafe in Pyongyang, North Korea, announces the sale of Labubu punch cards. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A notice at the “Mirae Reserve” cafe in Pyongyang, North Korea, announces the sale of Labubu punch cards. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A cafe in North Korea's Pyongyang — that appears to have copied Starbucks' interior design — has drawn attention for its punch card: Spend $100, and get a Labubu doll. 
 
Sally Yin, a marketing and promotions specialist, wrote on her social media account on Wednesday that the cafe was “quite interesting.”
 

Related Article

 
“Last time, they held a blind-box event [during which] people could get vouchers, and now you can collect points to receive a Labubu figure,” she wrote. “It’s incredible that you have to spend $100 on coffee to get just one Labubu.”
 
She also posted a photo showing a notice that reads “Labubu punch cards for sale.” The cafe sells the cards for $1 to paying customers and $3 to everyone else. 
 
Coffee is reportedly priced at $25 for three cups. 
 
Yin uploaded another photo that shows the cafe’s interior, which looks almost identical to that of a Starbucks store. Its name, “Mirae Reserve,” also closely resembles Starbucks Reserve, and its logo replaces Starbucks' star emblem with a stylized “M.” 
 
According to Yin, the cafe is inside the Ragrang Aeguk Geumgang Hall (translated).
 
The cafe was featured in the New York Times in August. 
 
The interior of the “Mirae Reserve” cafe in Pyongyang closely resembles that of a Starbucks store. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The interior of the “Mirae Reserve” cafe in Pyongyang closely resembles that of a Starbucks store. [SCREEN CAPTURE]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Cafe Starbucks Korea

More in North Korea

North Korean cafe offers Labubus to customers who spend $100

North Korea officially condemns recent increase in number of South Korea-U.S. military exercises

North Korean restaurant offering lobster and live music opens in Moscow

North Korea's Kim inspects construction site of greenhouse farm in Sinuiju

North Korea says cruise ship to launch on Taedong River

Related Stories

Starbucks with North Korea view sees 120,000 customers since opening

Starbucks Korea opens its 14th talent donation cafe

Starbucks opens branch for people with disabilities

Restrictions on cafes come in short, tall and grande

Starbucks to reduce seating after spike in Covid-19 cases
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)