Roh Moo-hyun best former president, Yoon the worst: Gallup Korea poll
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 17:05
Koreans rate former President Roh Moo-hyun most positively, and former President Yoon Suk Yeol most negatively, among past leaders, a Gallup Korea poll showed on Friday, after Yoon’s legacy became defined in part by the botched martial law attempt that marked the end of his presidency.
Gallup surveyed 1,000 voters aged 18 and older nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, asking whether 11 former presidents had “more achievements” or “more failures” in office.
Yoon appeared in the retrospective evaluation for the first time, alongside Syngman Rhee, Park Chung Hee, Chun Doo Hwan, Roh Tae-woo, Kim Young-sam, Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Lee Myung-bak, Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in.
Roh Moo-hyun led the field with 68 percent, saying he had more achievements. Park Chung Hee followed at 62 percent, then Kim Dae-jung at 60 percent, Kim Young-sam at 42 percent, Lee at 35 percent and Moon at 33 percent.
Yoon ranked lowest, with 77 percent saying he had more failures. Chun followed at 68 percent, Park Geun-hye at 65 percent, Roh Tae-woo at 50 percent, Lee at 46 percent and Moon at 44 percent.
Twelve percent said Yoon had “more achievements,” roughly matching his final job approval rating before the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion on Dec. 14 last year. Gallup said his last approval stood at 11 percent.
Lee approval steady at 60 percent
President Lee Jae Myung recorded a 60 percent approval rating for the second week in a row. Thirty-one percent said he “is doing a poor job,” up one point from the previous week.
Among positive respondents, 43 percent cited “diplomacy,” followed by 11 percent for “economy and livelihood issues,” 6 percent for “job competence,” and 3 percent for “communication.”
Among negative assessments, 14 percent pointed to “economy and livelihood issues,” while 12 percent cited “ethical concerns and avoiding his own trial.” Six percent mentioned “the Daejang-dong case and pressure against a prosecution appeal,” and another 6 percent cited “real estate policy and loan regulations.”
DP widens lead over PPP
The liberal Democratic Party held 42 percent support compared to 24 percent for the conservative People Power Party. The minor Rebuilding Korea Party and the Reform Party each registered 3 percent. The Progressive Party had 1 percent. Another 1 percent named other groups, and 26 percent identified as unaffiliated.
Gallup conducted the survey through live interviews using randomly generated mobile phone numbers. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. The response rate was 11.9 percent. Full results are available on the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission website.
BY JANG GU-SEUL
