Actor Lee Yi-kyung’s agency says rumor spreader discussed demanding 1 billion won

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 09:11
Actor Lee Yi-kyung’s agency said on Thursday it had found indications that an individual who spread rumors about the actor's personal life had spoken about asking the agency for one billion won ($684,000).
Sangyoung ENT said it recently received an anonymous tip containing screenshots of Instagram direct messages in which the individual appeared to discuss the plan.
In the messages, the individual allegedly wrote “Do you think we could email Lee Yi-kyung’s company and ask for about one billion won?” and said “the company pays low wages, and I’m short on living expenses and I even sold my phone.”
"I asked ChatGPT and it says I won’t be punished. Let’s send it and if it feels wrong, I’ll just apologize," the individual added.
The agency said it sent the material to its legal representative and would submit it to investigators to verify the facts.
The poster, who claims to be a German woman, said through a YouTube channel on Wednesday that she had not yet received any legal documents and would “wait and see before responding.”
She said he had been in contact with Lee for about a year and a half and denied any intent to extort money, saying she never requested payment and wanted only to confirm the actor’s identity.
The poster uploaded screenshots last month, sharing what she claimed were conversations with Lee that included sexually explicit remarks and requests for body photos, but she later said she had created the material using AI.
The agency denied the accusations immediately after they were posted.
Sangyoung ENT filed a complaint against the poster, accusing her of spreading false information and defamation.
Lee also commented on Nov. 21 through Instagram, saying he had been “furious every moment.”
"A person who claims to be German, whose identity I don’t even know, kept appearing and disappearing, just like when they sent a threatening email to my agency months ago," he said. "Once a warrant is issued, the suspect will be identified."
