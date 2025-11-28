 Fall foliage destinations see sharp increase in web traffic as int'l visitors plan excursions
Fall foliage destinations see sharp increase in web traffic as int'l visitors plan excursions

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 11:26
Visitors crowd the entrance to Mount Seorak National Park in Sokcho, Gangwon on Nov. 1. [YONHAP]

Visitors crowd the entrance to Mount Seorak National Park in Sokcho, Gangwon on Nov. 1. [YONHAP]

 
Fall foliage spots are gaining immense popularity from international tourists visiting Korea this autumn, according to web traffic data from Klook, a tourism platform, on Wednesday.
 
Mount Seorak — a key fall foliage destination in Korea — was particularly popular, according to the data. In October, web traffic to Mount Seorak National Park’s homepage promoting tourist packages increased 119 percent month-on-month, with the top searches coming from Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, the United States and Hong Kong.
 

Demand for express bus services to Sokcho, a city with easy access to Mount Seorak, also increased significantly. Klook searches for express buses from Seoul to Sokcho increased 7 percent month-on-month and 111 percent year-on-year.
 
Among Mount Seorak-related tourism packages, the most popular were a day tour departing from Seoul early in the morning to admire the fall foliage via cable car, and a tour to Naksansa Temple, which combines the autumn foliage with Sokcho's ocean views.
 
The activities page for Nami Island, another popular fall foliage destination, also saw a 115 percent month-on-month traffic increase in October.
 
“The number of international tourists seeking Korea's natural and seasonal tourism content, including fall foliage, is steadily increasing,” said Lee Jun-ho, general manager of Klook Korea. “We are organically connecting transportation, accommodations and activities to help international tourists discover Korea's diverse travel destinations more easily.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
