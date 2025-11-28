 K-pop artists donate toward Hong Kong fire recovery efforts
K-pop artists donate toward Hong Kong fire recovery efforts

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 09:56
Girl group aespa [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop acts including aespa, Riize and i-dle have made donations toward rescue and recovery for a massive fire that devastated Hong Kong on Thursday. 
 
“Regarding the heartbreaking news from Hong Kong, we offer our condolences and donate 500,000 Hong Kong dollars [$64,280] to the Hong Kong Red Society in our name,” girl group aespa wrote on their official Weibo account on Friday.
 

Boy band Riize also made a 250,000 Hong Kong dollar donation in their fandom Briize’s name, while aespa and Riize’s agency SM Entertainment announced a separate donation of 1 million Hong Kong dollars to support local rescue efforts and temporary shelters.
 
Other K-pop acts also made donations and tributes. Girl group i-dle made a 200 million won ($136,480) donation to recovery efforts, while member Yuqi wrote on her social media that she “Wishes for everyone to be safe and well.” Jackson Wang from boy band GOT7 shared photos of temporary shelters in Hong Kong on his social media, urging fans to share the location information of the shelters.
 
The 2025 MAMA Awards, set to be held on Friday and Saturday in Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, decided to go ahead with the event after much deliberation, announcing that the awards will add a “Support Hong Kong” message as part of the event and contribute through donations. The awards organizers also joined in the donation to pay tribute to the deceased.
 
“We believe in the healing and solidarity power of music, and we are carefully preparing the overall stage design and execution to ensure that the performance delivers comfort and hope, rather than a flashy production,” said the award show organizers.  
 
The fire that broke out from a high-rise residential building in the Tai Po District in Hong Kong Thursday has killed at least 83 people and left 76 injured, with hundreds more missing.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
