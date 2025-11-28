Local governments looking to boost populations look to overseas Koreans
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 28 Nov. 2025, 15:48
Amid a rising trend of older Korean emigrants returning to their motherland, local governments are launching programs and incentives to attract “reverse immigrants” as a way to counter population decline.
Thirty years after moving to Australia to study, a 66-year-old Korean national surnamed Kim is planning to return to their hometown of Chuncheon, Gangwon.
Kim recently closed their food service business in downtown Queensland and reclaimed their Korean citizenship earlier this year. Under Korean law, overseas Koreans over 65 are eligible for dual citizenship and can still receive Australian senior pensions after returning to Korea.
“I’ve always had this longing to spend the rest of my life in my hometown,” Kim said. “Getting a dental implant in Australia can cost more than 3 million won [$2,050], so Korea’s health care infrastructure is another big advantage. I hear that many Koreans in Australia are considering returning home.”
In fact, a recent program in Wonju, Gangwon, invited overseas Koreans living in Australia to experience life in Korea. Hosted by the city and Sangji University, the “Two Weeks in Wonju” event brought 20 participants to explore wellness tourism spots such as Mount Sogeum Grand Valley and attend lectures on health in aging, financial planning and how to apply for repatriation.
“I dropped everything to take a flight back home, and I’m glad I did,” said another overseas Korean from Australia, a 77-year-old surnamed Won. “I want to spend my final years in Wonju, where I was born.”
As shrinking populations put some local governments at risk of extinction, municipal officials are increasingly turning to overseas Koreans in hopes of luring returnees.
A total of 1,566 Koreans returned permanently to Korea last year, according to the Overseas Koreans Agency (OKA). Over the past five years, an average of 1,683 overseas Koreans have returned annually. Of those who returned last year, 881 were aged 60 or older — more than 56 percent of the total.
Some regional governments are now competing to attract these returnees with extended stay tourism programs and plans for senior housing communities.
South Gyeongsang is among the most active. Through its “One Month Travel” program, the province gives priority to overseas Koreans among applicants across its 18 municipalities. The idea is to give returnees a glimpse of everyday life in Korea and lower the barrier to resettlement.
As of the end of September, 41 overseas Koreans from the United States, China, Japan and Canada had participated. The province covers lodging, airport pickup and even travel insurance costs. For a 30-day stay, participants can receive over 2 million won in support in exchange for daily social media posts about their experience.
“A lot of overseas Koreans have a nostalgic longing for their hometown,” said a South Gyeongsang official. “We’re seeing a growing number of returnees who choose to settle here after taking part in the program.”
South Chungcheong is taking a more proactive approach. While running its own “One Month in Chungnam” program, the province also held a promotional session this May in Los Angeles — home to a large Korean population — under the slogan “The Perfect Destination for a Comfortable Life.”
The province, in cooperation with the Chungnam Development Corporation, is pursuing a plan to supply unsold housing in new towns to overseas Koreans. The long-term goal is to create a senior town for reverse immigrants.
Experts say tailored policies are essential.
“The example of the Namhae German Village, which helped Korean miners and nurses who had worked in Germany resettle, shows that beyond simply offering housing, what’s really needed is a town or community that also includes health care and reemployment infrastructure,” said Yun Kap-sik, a professor of urban engineering at Dong-A University, said.
“But while this kind of model fits well in areas with limited infrastructure like rural counties, in major cities like Busan, it would be more appropriate to enhance access to existing residential, medical, employment and cultural resources, rather than building separate communities,” added Yun.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK, PARK JIN-HO, KIM BANG-HYUN, AN DAE-HUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
